Ruckus reigns: Karnataka BJP members jump into well, Speaker adjourns House

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Opposition BJP created a ruckus in the Assembly on Tuesday, as they demanded that the Congress-led state government implement the guarantee schemes it promised in the manifesto. Speaker UT Khader had to adjourn the House a few times.

BJP members who raised the issue in the beginning, came into the well of the House, stalling the proceedings. They were seen raising slogans against the government and Congress leaders. The House was adjourned a couple of times by the Speaker, who could not bring order in the Assembly.

It all started when Arsikere Congress MLA KM Shivalingegowda’s name was called by the Speaker during the Question Hour, but then former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai got up appealing to Khader to allow them to take up discussion under the adjournment motion, which was declined. Irked, BJP members created a ruckus and even demanded the Speaker to suspend the Question Hour, which the House has done earlier. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stood up and stated that the Opposition members were unable to soak in the success of the ruling party in implementing the guarantee schemes, and even told them to sit down. However, the BJP leaders continued to raise slogans against the government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah then said that when he was the Leader of Opposition, his appeals to move adjournment motion was denied. “We are not going to run away from here and we will answer all your questions,” he said.

Slogans raised

Asking the BJP leaders not to be stubborn, the CM sought that the House proceedings be allowed to run smoothly. Upset, BJP members came into the well of the House, and were seen clapping and raising slogans against the guarantee schemes, the state government itself, the CM, Deputy CM, and even the Speaker. They alleged that the Congress had cheated everyone in the state - the poor, women, and even their own members. Despite repeated pleas from Speaker Khader, BJP members continued to raise slogans. Former deputy CM R Ashoka said that until the state government implements its guarantees, it lacks the moral right to conduct the session. Even in the afternoon session, members of the BJP continued to protest. The proceedings were conducted amid this din.

BENGALURU: Members of the Opposition BJP created a ruckus in the Assembly on Tuesday, as they demanded that the Congress-led state government implement the guarantee schemes it promised in the manifesto. Speaker UT Khader had to adjourn the House a few times. BJP members who raised the issue in the beginning, came into the well of the House, stalling the proceedings. They were seen raising slogans against the government and Congress leaders. The House was adjourned a couple of times by the Speaker, who could not bring order in the Assembly. It all started when Arsikere Congress MLA KM Shivalingegowda’s name was called by the Speaker during the Question Hour, but then former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai got up appealing to Khader to allow them to take up discussion under the adjournment motion, which was declined. Irked, BJP members created a ruckus and even demanded the Speaker to suspend the Question Hour, which the House has done earlier. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stood up and stated that the Opposition members were unable to soak in the success of the ruling party in implementing the guarantee schemes, and even told them to sit down. However, the BJP leaders continued to raise slogans against the government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief Minister Siddaramaiah then said that when he was the Leader of Opposition, his appeals to move adjournment motion was denied. “We are not going to run away from here and we will answer all your questions,” he said. Slogans raised Asking the BJP leaders not to be stubborn, the CM sought that the House proceedings be allowed to run smoothly. Upset, BJP members came into the well of the House, and were seen clapping and raising slogans against the guarantee schemes, the state government itself, the CM, Deputy CM, and even the Speaker. They alleged that the Congress had cheated everyone in the state - the poor, women, and even their own members. Despite repeated pleas from Speaker Khader, BJP members continued to raise slogans. Former deputy CM R Ashoka said that until the state government implements its guarantees, it lacks the moral right to conduct the session. Even in the afternoon session, members of the BJP continued to protest. The proceedings were conducted amid this din.