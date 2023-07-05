Suspended Congress leaders dare Sullia candidate to truth test

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress leaders from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada, who have been suspended for alleged anti-party activities during the Assembly election, have sought divine intervention and dared G Krishnappa, who was the Congress candidate from Sullia, to come for a truth test and prove his allegations against them at Majjaru Rajan Daiva at Kodimbala in Kadaba taluk.

Balakrishna Balleri, Sudhir Devadiga, Usha Anchan, and Asha Laxman of the Kadaba unit of the Congress visited Majjaru Kshetra on Tuesday and made an offering (harake).

On the occasion, they claimed that they were suspended from the party, citing anti-party activities. “But we have not indulged in any anti-party activities. We have been suspended due to pressure from G Krishnappa.

Let Krishnappa take a vow here at the ‘Daivasthana’ against us. Krishnappa himself has defeated the Congress in the Assembly elections, and we have been blamed. We supported ticket aspirant Nandakumar... and isn’t he a Congress leader? Why can’t we support him? Just because we have supported Nandakumar, we have been suspended. We have worked hard to strengthen the party in Kadaba. God will ensure we get justice,” they stated.

