Chandrayaan-3 all set for launch next week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the launch of the Indian lunar exploration mission -- Chandrayaan-3 -- the fully assembled capsule was integrated into the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) on Wednesday.

The fully assembled Chandrayaan-3 capsule

was integrated into the LVM-3

Chandrayaan-3, as part of the Chandrayaan programme, will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2.30 pm on July 13. Ahead of the launch, the Chandrayaan-3 capsule, consisting of the propulsion module, lander, rover and their respective payloads, have been integrated into the LVM-3, announced the ISRO.

The Chandrayaan-3 is the third mission under the Chandrayaan programme as a follow-up

to the Chandrayaan-2 which was launched in 2019. It will showcase India’s capabilities in demonstrating a soft landing of the Chandrayaan lander, named Vikram, and deploying a lunar rover, named Pragyan, on the surface of the Moon.

Previously, the Chandrayaan-2 consisted of a lunar orbiter, lander and a lunar rover. However, the lander failed while attempting to soft land on the Moon’s surface. The Chandrayaan-3 will continue its predecessor’s mission in attempting to safely land the lander and deploy the lunar rover. The rover will attempt to study the lunar surface.

This will be the second Chandrayaan mission to use the LVM-3, a three-stage launch vehicle developed by ISRO. Prior to this, the LVM-3 was used to launch the Chandrayaan-2 as well as OneWeb satellites in October 2022 and March 2023.

