Come on time, get certificate, Speaker UT Khader tells legislators

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To encourage discipline and teach legislators time management skills, Speaker UT Khader Wednesday announced that those who come to the House on time will get certificates.

When the proceedings began at 11 am Wednesday, BJP members stormed the well seeking an adjournment motion on the guarantee scheme. Khader assured them that they will be given time. “I want you to attend the session. Whoever comes early, will get a prize,” he said. A member objected, saying that a certificate will be more suitable instead of a prize to which Khader agreed.

Khader read out the names of legislators who came on time Tuesday, which included Darshan Puttaniah from Melkote and Suresh Kumar from Rajajinagar among others. Those who came on time Wednesday, their names will be read out Thursday, he said.

During a heated debate between the treasury and the opposition benches, Congress members began shouting. “For ruling party members, patience is important. I can understand if the opposition members do this, but not the ruling party members,” Khader said.

BENGALURU: To encourage discipline and teach legislators time management skills, Speaker UT Khader Wednesday announced that those who come to the House on time will get certificates. When the proceedings began at 11 am Wednesday, BJP members stormed the well seeking an adjournment motion on the guarantee scheme. Khader assured them that they will be given time. “I want you to attend the session. Whoever comes early, will get a prize,” he said. A member objected, saying that a certificate will be more suitable instead of a prize to which Khader agreed. Khader read out the names of legislators who came on time Tuesday, which included Darshan Puttaniah from Melkote and Suresh Kumar from Rajajinagar among others. Those who came on time Wednesday, their names will be read out Thursday, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During a heated debate between the treasury and the opposition benches, Congress members began shouting. “For ruling party members, patience is important. I can understand if the opposition members do this, but not the ruling party members,” Khader said.