Home States Karnataka

Congress govt in Karnataka to order judicial probe into 40 per cent commission row

He demanded that the government investigate all scams that took place in the state since 2013.

Published: 06th July 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office. (Photo| PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress government has decided to order a judicial inquiry into the 40% commission allegation made by the Karnataka Contractors’ Association against the previous BJP government. It is also likely to probe the alleged scams that took place in the Irrigation Department during the pandemic. 

The probe panel will be headed by a retired judge. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal four days ago on the matter.

All procedures have been followed and some retired judges’ names have been suggested to head the panel. A decision was taken on Tuesday and an order will be issued soon,” sources in the CMO informed TNIE.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the government’s decision and expressed the hope that the probe will bring out the truth. He demanded that the government investigate all scams that took place in the state since 2013.

Former minister and Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Muniratna has filed a defamation suit against contractors’ association president D Kempanna for not giving any evidence supporting the 40% commission allegation made against some ministers in the previous BJP government, Bommai said.

‘Why is govt selective in ordering probe?’

Muniratna said, “If the government is really against corruption, all scams that took place from 2013 
to March 2023 should be investigated. Whoever is guilty should be punished. Why is this government selective in ordering investigations into scams?” 

Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly raised the issue and sought a judicial inquiry in 2022 following the association’s allegation. The association had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate action in this regard. Congress also made it a poll plank.

“One of the reasons for people rejecting BJP in the May 10 Assembly elections was the 40% commission allegation. Major development works in the state stopped because of this,” Industries Minister MB Patil told reporters on Tuesday, welcoming the decision of the government to order a judicial probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress government Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp