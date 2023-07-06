Congress govt in Karnataka to order judicial probe into 40 per cent commission row

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress government has decided to order a judicial inquiry into the 40% commission allegation made by the Karnataka Contractors’ Association against the previous BJP government. It is also likely to probe the alleged scams that took place in the Irrigation Department during the pandemic. The probe panel will be headed by a retired judge. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal four days ago on the matter. All procedures have been followed and some retired judges’ names have been suggested to head the panel. A decision was taken on Tuesday and an order will be issued soon,” sources in the CMO informed TNIE.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the government’s decision and expressed the hope that the probe will bring out the truth. He demanded that the government investigate all scams that took place in the state since 2013. Former minister and Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Muniratna has filed a defamation suit against contractors’ association president D Kempanna for not giving any evidence supporting the 40% commission allegation made against some ministers in the previous BJP government, Bommai said. ‘Why is govt selective in ordering probe?’ Muniratna said, “If the government is really against corruption, all scams that took place from 2013 to March 2023 should be investigated. Whoever is guilty should be punished. Why is this government selective in ordering investigations into scams?” Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly raised the issue and sought a judicial inquiry in 2022 following the association’s allegation. The association had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate action in this regard. Congress also made it a poll plank. “One of the reasons for people rejecting BJP in the May 10 Assembly elections was the 40% commission allegation. Major development works in the state stopped because of this,” Industries Minister MB Patil told reporters on Tuesday, welcoming the decision of the government to order a judicial probe.