Congress guarantees creating confusion in state: BJP MLA R Ashoka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP on Wednesday slammed the Ruling Congress over the five guarantees, and the delay in its implementation. In the Assembly, BJP MLAs moved an adjournment motion to discuss the issue. In his preliminary submission seeking to move the adjournment motion, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP MLA R Ashoka took on the Congress government over the five guarantees. “They do not deliver what they promise. They (Congress MLAs) do not have any right to sit in the House,” he said, adding that the guarantee schemes with conditions are creating confusion and chaos in Karnataka.

Congress MLAs insisted that the Speaker reject the adjournment motion as it is not a matter of urgent public importance. Law Minister HK Patil appealed to the Speaker to reject the BJP’s adjournment motion request. Speaker Khader, however, agreed to allow the BJP’s motion and allowed them to discuss under Rule 69.

Assembly session in progress on Wednesday | Express

Ashoka said that ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, the Congress had lured voters by promising five guarantees and said that the assurances would be implemented within 24 hours of coming to power. “When the guarantee schemes were announced, there were no conditions... They said everything is free of cost — free travel for all women in all RTC buses, 200 units of free power, Rs 3,000 for all unemployed youths, 10kg free rice to every member of a BPL household and Rs 2,000 for every woman in the house. But soon after the results were announced, they came to power and started putting many conditions,” Ashoka said, adding that there is no warranty for the five guarantees.

Referring to the Shakti scheme which offers women free travel in state-run road transport corporation buses, Ashoka said, “Earlier they said it is free for women in all buses... but now they say only in non-premium services.

The buses are always crowded... There were instances of doors and windows getting damaged owing to the crowd. Shakti scheme has also affected the livelihood of autorickshaw drivers. Why didn’t the government think of the consequences before announcing the scheme?”

On Gruha Lakshmi scheme offering Rs 2,000 to women heads of families, Ashoka said it was pitching mothers-in-law against their daughters-in-law. Ashoka said the government was putting conditions to limit the number of beneficiaries. “Now, the CM is saying they need Rs 60,000 crore each year to implement the five guarantees... while the actual cost could cross Rs 1 lakh crore. I am confident that the government will not even spend Rs 60,000 crore,” he said.

