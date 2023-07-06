Home States Karnataka

CT Ravi: Congress workers should protest in front of CM Siddaramaiah’s residence

Congress workers went around distributing guarantee cards signed by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

CT Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi. (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary CT Ravi said on Wednesday that Congress workers should protest in front of the houses of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and not in front of the saffron party’s office.

Addressing reporters here, Ravi sought to know if PM Modi promised to give 10kg of rice to the people of the state? It was Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar who had promised to implement five guarantees if their party was elected to power in the state. Congress workers went around distributing guarantee cards signed by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Now, they are finding it difficult to implement the promised guarantees, he said.

Asked if he would become state BJP president, Ravi said, “I have not asked for any post.’’ To a question, he said, “I hope a BJP leader, who is not into adjustment politics, will be chosen as leader of the opposition.’’

