Dakshina Kannada witnesses second rain death in less than 24 hours

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In yet another rain-related death, a 34-year-old man was electrocuted at Kulai village near Suratkal on Wednesday. The deceased, Santosh, who was employed with a private company was on his way to work on Wednesday morning when the incident happened. As a tree fall had blocked the road, Santosh tried to scale a compound wall to pass through the spot and came in contact with a live wire the tree had brought down.

Sea erosion at Battampady beach near Mangaluru owing to heavy rain

A press statement from Dy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP said the kin of the deceased will get a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. This is the second death reported in DK in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday evening, 53 -year-old Suresh Gatty died after he fell into a stormwater drain at Someshwar in Ullal taluk.

His kin was handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 5 lakh as per NDRF and SDRF norms. Meanwhile, heavy rain coupled with strong wind continued to lash the region wreaking havoc in Mangaluru and other parts of DK on Wednesday.

Two-wheelers damaged due to collapse of a hoarding at Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru | Express

A fisherman, who had ventured for fishing despite of red alert, was rescued by locals after his boat capsized in Netravati river under Pavuru Harekala-Adyar bridge. The water level started to rise in the river due to heavy downpour and his boat capsized. The locals standing on the bridge rushed to his rescue and brought him to safety using a rope.

