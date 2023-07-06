Home States Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada witnesses second rain death in less than 24 hours

Udupi district also reports two deaths; orange alert for coastal districts today

Published: 06th July 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

rain

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In yet another rain-related death, a 34-year-old man was electrocuted at Kulai village near Suratkal on Wednesday. The deceased, Santosh, who was employed with a private company was on his way to work on Wednesday morning when the incident happened. As a tree fall had blocked the road, Santosh tried to scale a compound wall to pass through the spot and came in contact with a live wire the tree had brought down.

Sea erosion at Battampady beach near Mangaluru owing to heavy rain

A press statement from Dy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP said the kin of the deceased will get a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. This is the second death reported in DK in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday evening, 53 -year-old Suresh Gatty died after he fell into a stormwater drain at Someshwar in Ullal taluk.

His kin was handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 5 lakh as per NDRF and SDRF norms. Meanwhile, heavy rain coupled with strong wind continued to lash the region wreaking havoc in Mangaluru and other parts of DK on Wednesday.  

Two-wheelers damaged due to collapse of a hoarding at Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru | Express

A fisherman, who had ventured for fishing despite of red alert, was rescued by locals after his boat capsized in Netravati river under Pavuru Harekala-Adyar bridge. The water level started to rise in the river due to heavy downpour and his boat capsized. The locals standing on the bridge rushed to his rescue and brought him to safety using a rope. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada rain death
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp