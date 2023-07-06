Home States Karnataka

Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 17.42 crore in illegal mining case

The total attachment stands at Rs 71.42 crore in the case, the Central agency stated in an official release on Wednesday.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Directorate of Enforcement

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 17.24 crore in a case related to illegal mining under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. In this case, earlier ED has attached properties worth Rs 54.18 crore. The total attachment stands at Rs 71.42 crore in the case, the Central agency stated in an official release on Wednesday.

The ED initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered by the Special Investigation Team, Lokayukta against Karadapudi Mahesh, his brothers and associates under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

“During the investigation, it was noticed that illegally mined iron ore was transported and traded by the main accused Mahesh and his brothers, K Govindaraj, K Sadashiva and K Kumar with the help of their associates without valid permits or on the basis of fake and forged permits to the tune of around Rs 62.92 crore,” the ED stated.

The agency added that the accused persons also “facilitated other persons/entities in transportation and trading of illegally mined iron ore by collecting around Rs 40.93 crore as risk money. Thus, the accused persons generated proceeds of the crime to the tune of Rs 103.85 crore and caused loss to the government exchequer.”  

“It was further noticed that most of the amount was received in cash and the same was used in the acquisition of immovable properties in the name of accused persons and their family members during the relevant period of commissioning of the scheduled offence,” the ED stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Prevention of Money Laundering Act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp