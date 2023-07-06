Home States Karnataka

G20 space economy meet on Thursday  

The meeting will consist of plenary session, panel discussions and bilateral meetings.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

G20 Raipur

Representational image of G20 logo. (Photo | G20 website)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The G20 Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM) will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday. The meeting themed ‘Towards a New Space ERA (Economy, Responsibility, Alliance)’ will discuss an alliance for nations venturing into the space sector, to establish a strong space economic presence in the global economy. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be present in the meeting.

Prominent leaders in the Indian space sector, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath, Minister of State for Science and Technology and the Department of Space Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACE) Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka will also be in attendance.

This is in addition to the heads of various space agencies of G20 member nations as well as guest nations. The meeting will consist of plenary session, panel discussions and bilateral meetings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 Space Economy Leaders Meeting Towards a New Space ERA Siddaramaiah ISRO
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp