G20 space economy meet on Thursday  

BENGALURU: The G20 Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM) will be held in Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday. The meeting themed ‘Towards a New Space ERA (Economy, Responsibility, Alliance)’ will discuss an alliance for nations venturing into the space sector, to establish a strong space economic presence in the global economy. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be present in the meeting.

Prominent leaders in the Indian space sector, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath, Minister of State for Science and Technology and the Department of Space Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACE) Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka will also be in attendance.

This is in addition to the heads of various space agencies of G20 member nations as well as guest nations. The meeting will consist of plenary session, panel discussions and bilateral meetings.

