Home States Karnataka

GST (Amendment) Bill tabled by Congress govt in Karnataka

It replaced many indirect taxes such as Central Sales Tax, Value-Added Tax, Excise Duty, Service Tax, and so on.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress government on Wednesday tabled Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the Legislative Assembly. The government proposed amendments to Section 10, Section 14 Section 17, Section 18, Section 10, Section 23, Section 30, Section 37, Section 39, Section 44, Section 52, Section 54, Section 56, Section 62, Section 122, Section 132, Section 138 and also retrospective exemption to activity in transactions as specified in Schedule 3 of the Act.

It may be recalled that extracts of GST-related amendments were made in the Finance Act, 2023 and notified by the Union Government on March 31. The Bill was placed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in the Lok Sabha.

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) Bill passed in the Lok Sabha came into effect in 2017. Essentially, GST is a single indirect tax on supply of goods and services from the manufacturer to consumer.

It replaced many indirect taxes such as Central Sales Tax, Value-Added Tax, Excise Duty, Service Tax, and so on.

Experts opined that after the recent Union Budget session discussed these issues, it has been decided that many amendments have to be mandatorily adopted by all states. The proposed amendments have been discussed and their adoption will only make the GST process more efficient. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST (Amendment) Bill Congress government
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp