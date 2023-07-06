MP Dr GM Siddeshwara ready to contest again

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Thanking the BJP for giving his family the Davangere Lok Sabha ticket seven times in a row till 2019, MP Dr GM Siddeshwara on Wednesday said their family has consistently won the constituency.

Addressing the public after being greeted on his 71st birthday, Siddeshwara said, “My father G Mallikarjunappa won twice since 1990, and I won the constituency four times. This shows the love and affection of the people of the constituency.

The assembly poll, in which the BJP lost seven of eight assembly constituencies coming under Davangere parliamentary constituency is a minor setback, but our party workers are strong enough to bounce back and ensure the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections, he added.

MP GM Siddeshwara celebrates his 71st birthday with former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, former minister KS Eshwarappa and other party leaders in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

“We have to work hard for the BJP’s victory in the general elections, and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has delivered many programmes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan, Swanidhi and Swachh Bharat. Covid-19 vaccines were given to crores of people for free,” he said.

He also requested workers to take up the task of winning the upcoming zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections which will be held shortly, and said it should be a prelude to parliamentary elections in mid-2024.

Expressing his readiness to contest the 2024 general elections if the party gives him the ticket, Siddeshwara said he is confident of winning for the fifth time. “Being an obedient BJP worker, I will work for the victory of the party,” he said.

