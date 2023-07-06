Home States Karnataka

No proposal to repeal anti-cow slaughter Act: Minister K Venkatesh

Amid the din, the Chairman continued the proceedings for a while and adjourned the House.   

Published: 06th July 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Council on Wednesday witnessed pandemonium after Opposition BJP legislators staged a protest demanding a clear statement from the State Government that it will not repeal the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020. Responding to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar’s question if there is any proposal before the government to repeal the Act, Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh said that there is no such proposal, but they are discussing the pros and cons of the law.

Not satisfied with the reply, BJP MLCs rushed to the well of the House demanding a clear statement that the Act will not be repealed and it will be implemented effectively. Ravi Kumar also sought clarification from the minister on his June 3, 2023, remark that, “If buffaloes can be slaughtered, then why now cows.”

The BJP member accused the government of not implementing the act effectively and not taking any action against those involved in slaughtering cows. Despite the directives from Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, the members refused to return to their seats till the minister gives an assurance that the Act will not be repealed.  

BJP and Congress MLCs were involved in a verbal duel. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda accused BJP of trying to politicise the issue and wasting the Council’s time. Amid the din, the Chairman continued the proceedings for a while and adjourned the House.   

