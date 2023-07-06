Home States Karnataka

Tomato thieves on the prowl, leave farmers poorer by Rs 2 lakh in Karnataka

 With prices touching Rs 110-150, the humble tomato is now a prized possession.

By Udaya Kumar BR
Express News Service

HASSAN: Somashekar is dejected. The small farmer was looking forward to harvest his tomato crop, grown on two acres, and hoping to make a killing. The season’s bounty would have fetched him more than Rs 2 lakh.

But in the dead of night on Tuesday, a goods carrier rolled into the fields belonging to Somashekar (60) and his son Dharani, in Gonisomenahalli village of Belur taluk. Miscreants swiftly plucked the tomato crop, loaded up the vehicle and drove away. With prices touching Rs 110-150, the humble tomato is now a prized possession. Somashekar and Dharani had guarded the crop with their life, spending days and nights in the fields, and even having breakfast and dinner there. Somashekar, who had suffered a paralytic attack in his left side five years ago, used his right hand to tend to the crop.

Somashekar’s destroyed field in Gonisomenahalli
of Belur taluk  

They had let their guard down on Tuesday night, and the crop was gone. The helpless father and son are now seeking justice. Somashekar said the entire crop was lost as the miscreants had damaged the plants too, and flowers and buds had dropped off. “We lost many crops for five years, due to various reasons,” they rued. For the first time, they had expected to get a handful of cash.  

According to police, the miscreants had picked around 90 bags of tomatoes till the early hours of Wednesday. Police found liquor bottles and cigarette packets at the spot, and suspect the involvement of locals. Senior horticulture officials also visited Somashekar’s field and promised compensation. Tomatoes are selling at Rs 110 to Rs 150 per kg in retail markets. Sources said that over 50% of the crop had fallen off due to a dry spell. Halebid police registered a case.

Miscreants target trucks

MYSURU: As the price of tomatoes crosses the Rs 150-mark, incidents of tomato pilferage from the APMC Yard and markets have been reported. While no formal complaints have been registered, it is said that about 85kg of tomatoes were stolen from a truck parked near the APMC Yard, and four crates of the vegetable were taken from a truck in MG Road market.

