Anna Bhagya: Cash transfer starts in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Thursday issued GO on the transfer of money instead of additional 5 kgs of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme. All those who got food grains under the PDS for the last three months will be eligible for the cash transfers.

The GO stated that the cash transfer of Rs 170 per person at the rate of Rs 34/kg has been started. Cash will be not transferred to Antyodaya Anna Yojana card holders families with three or less than three members as they get 35 kg of rice every month. However, if such families have more than three persons, they will get the cash. If they have four members in the family, they will get Rs 170 and the same calculation will apply for additional members in the family.

The GO stated Aadhaar seeding to ration cards has been done for 1,28,13,048 out of 1,28, 16,253 cards and only 3016 are pending.The government order also stated that in the next two months, it will stop the mobile OTP system instead of biometric details for providing food grains at PDS shops.

BENGALURU: The State Government on Thursday issued GO on the transfer of money instead of additional 5 kgs of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme. All those who got food grains under the PDS for the last three months will be eligible for the cash transfers. The GO stated that the cash transfer of Rs 170 per person at the rate of Rs 34/kg has been started. Cash will be not transferred to Antyodaya Anna Yojana card holders families with three or less than three members as they get 35 kg of rice every month. However, if such families have more than three persons, they will get the cash. If they have four members in the family, they will get Rs 170 and the same calculation will apply for additional members in the family. The GO stated Aadhaar seeding to ration cards has been done for 1,28,13,048 out of 1,28, 16,253 cards and only 3016 are pending.The government order also stated that in the next two months, it will stop the mobile OTP system instead of biometric details for providing food grains at PDS shops.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });