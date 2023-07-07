Burqa-clad man caught in Kundgol bus stand of Dharwad district in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 50-year-old man from Vijayapura district was caught by authorities at Samshi Bus Stand in Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district. The man, clad in a burqa, was begging near the bus stand. Some people grew suspicious and informed the police.

He gave his name as Veerabadraiah Hiremath from Sidahi taluk, and said he had travelled from Bengaluru to Kundgol by bus. He claimed he was a beggar. Police said the man appeared to be mentally unstable.

“It’s not clear if the man was wearing a burqa to avail the free bus ride for women under the Shakti scheme. In fact, we carried out a search and found an Aadhaar card in his possession, which had details of a woman. Some people claimed to have seen him coming from Laxmeshwar in Gadag district. He was let off after a warning,” said an official.

HUBBALLI: A 50-year-old man from Vijayapura district was caught by authorities at Samshi Bus Stand in Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district. The man, clad in a burqa, was begging near the bus stand. Some people grew suspicious and informed the police. He gave his name as Veerabadraiah Hiremath from Sidahi taluk, and said he had travelled from Bengaluru to Kundgol by bus. He claimed he was a beggar. Police said the man appeared to be mentally unstable. “It’s not clear if the man was wearing a burqa to avail the free bus ride for women under the Shakti scheme. In fact, we carried out a search and found an Aadhaar card in his possession, which had details of a woman. Some people claimed to have seen him coming from Laxmeshwar in Gadag district. He was let off after a warning,” said an official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });