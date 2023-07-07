Home States Karnataka

Cheating case: Special Court for CBI refuses to discharge HAL official, aide

The probe disclosed his involvement by abusing his official position.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL

Representational image of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru (Photo | EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases refused to discharge S Velmurugan, then deputy general manager, HR, Rotary Wing Research and Design Centre, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and another accused, Binish Thomas, in a corruption case.

They were charged with cheating the chairman of Evehans Academy of Rs 1.30 crore, by promising to lease 6 acres and 5 guntas of land belonging to HAL, opposite ISRO complex in Doddanekkundi, in Bengaluru.  

“There is ample material that makes out a clear prima facie case against the accused. While a strong suspicion is sufficient to frame charges, in this case, there is a clear prima facie case that implicates the accused. Therefore, there is sufficient material to frame charges for offences punishable under Section 120-B read with 420 IPC and Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended),” said KL Ashok, Principal Special Judge for CBI cases, dismissing the application filed by the accused.

The vigilance department of Facilities Management System (FMD), the custodian of all land records of HAL, received a written complaint dated August 29, 2018, from MK Samuel, chairman of Evehans Academy, Bengaluru, against Velmurugan, alleging that he had misused his official position by promising to lease out Hindustan Aeronautics Limited land to Evehans Academy.

The FMD conducted a detailed investigation and awarded punishment to Velmurugan by demoting him to the post of Senior Manager (Grade V) from the post of Deputy General Manager. The probe disclosed his involvement by abusing his official position.

He was charged with corresponding on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited letterheads, with the intention to defame the name and reputation of HAL, to further the conspiracy hatched with Binish Thomas, accused No. 2, in 2017.   

It was alleged in the chargesheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that Velmurugan had cheated Samuel to the tune of Rs 1.30 crore by abusing his official position and obtaining pecuniary advantage.Both the accused, however, pleaded before court that they are innocent.

