Fourth rain death in Dakshina Kannada; Woman gets buried alive under debris in mudslide

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 45-year-old woman was buried alive under debris while her daughter who suffered injuries in a mudslide at Nandavara in Sajipamunnur village in Bantwal taluk was rescued by the locals on Friday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Zareena and her daughter who was rescued is identified as Shafa. The incident occured in the wee hours of Friday when mud slid and collapsed on the house of Zareena.

The locals, fire personnel and local police in a rescue operation managed to remove Shafa from under the debris while Zareena got buried alive.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan, Bantwal tahsildar S B Kudalagi visited the spot and assured of government help to the kin.

4th rain death in Dakshina Kannada |

A 45-yr-old woman was buried alive under debris and 20-yr-old girl was injured in a mudslide following incessant rain at Nandavara in Sajipamunnur village in Bantwal taluk @XpressBengaluru @ramupatil_TNIE @DCDK9 @siddaramaiah @KarnatakaSNDMC pic.twitter.com/gtrYnLZjty — Divya Cutinho_TNIE (@cutinha_divya) July 7, 2023

This is the fourth rain-related death in Dakshina Kannada. Earlier on Thursday, a labourer named Narayana got swept away while crossing a footbridge and another youth from Moodbidri also got washed away. The body of Narayana is yet to be traced. A painter from Ullal also got swept away in a stream on Tuesday and another youth from Surathkal had got electrocuted.



MANGALURU: A 45-year-old woman was buried alive under debris while her daughter who suffered injuries in a mudslide at Nandavara in Sajipamunnur village in Bantwal taluk was rescued by the locals on Friday. The deceased woman has been identified as Zareena and her daughter who was rescued is identified as Shafa. The incident occured in the wee hours of Friday when mud slid and collapsed on the house of Zareena. The locals, fire personnel and local police in a rescue operation managed to remove Shafa from under the debris while Zareena got buried alive.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan, Bantwal tahsildar S B Kudalagi visited the spot and assured of government help to the kin. 4th rain death in Dakshina Kannada | A 45-yr-old woman was buried alive under debris and 20-yr-old girl was injured in a mudslide following incessant rain at Nandavara in Sajipamunnur village in Bantwal taluk @XpressBengaluru @ramupatil_TNIE @DCDK9 @siddaramaiah @KarnatakaSNDMC pic.twitter.com/gtrYnLZjty — Divya Cutinho_TNIE (@cutinha_divya) July 7, 2023 This is the fourth rain-related death in Dakshina Kannada. Earlier on Thursday, a labourer named Narayana got swept away while crossing a footbridge and another youth from Moodbidri also got washed away. The body of Narayana is yet to be traced. A painter from Ullal also got swept away in a stream on Tuesday and another youth from Surathkal had got electrocuted.