In the house

Daiva Kola not folk art, not for school stage

BJP members raised objections to the inclusion of Daiva Kola in ‘Prathiba Karanji’, an annual talent show put up by government schools. Raising the issue during zero hour on Thursday, former minister Sunil Kumar said Daiva Kola is not a performing art. To this, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa gave his assurance that he would sort it out. Sunil Kumar said the Department of Public Instruction had issued a circular which included Daiva Kola in Prathiba Karanji. He pointed out that Devaraadhane or Daiva Kola in Dakshina Kannada region is a sacred activity and cannot be performed. “This is not a performing art or folk art form which students can perform on stage,” he said. However, he said he is not against Prathiba Karanji, which showcases talents of schoolchildren.

BJP, Cong clash over medical college

BJP and Congress members exchanged heated arguments over the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, which was inaugurated by PM Modi a few months ago, but remains non-functional. The institution intends to start a free medical college at Muddenahalli, the birthplace of Sir M Visvesvaraya, in Chikkaballapura. Congress MLA TB Jayachandra raised the issue during zero hour, saying, “PM Modi inaugurated it in March 2023. This is the first of its kind which offers free medical courses. In the next 10 days, admissions to medical courses will begin, but the government has not given approval,” he said. Former minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, “The college authorities are only asking for permission, why has it not been given? Your government neither implements guarantee schemes nor gives permission for such noble places.” Irked, DyCM DK Shivakumar said the building was inaugurated when BJP was in power. This led to more heated words. Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said, “I am getting it and will check the status,” he said.

‘Disneyland’ park plan at KRS

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the government will be setting up a Disneyland-like park at KRS dam in Mandya under public-private partnership, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,425 crore. Clarifying that the project will not have any adverse effect on the dam, he said it is proposed to establish the park on 198 acres. “The project appraisal committee has been asked to submit the rapid environmental impact assessment report,” he said, adding that the government has not entered into an agreement with any firm in this matter.

Speaking Kannada and Speaker’s Kannada

BJP leader Basanagouda Yatnal demanded that a mobile application be developed that translates Speaker UT Khader’s Kannada to “normal Kannada”. Khader said whenever he makes mistakes in Kannada, Yatnal helps correct them, to which Yatnal said he is from Vijayapura and understands “Kannada spoken in North Karnataka. I also understand Mysuru Kannada and coastal Kannada. What I don’t understand is Speaker’s Kannada. Why don’t we have an app that translates Speaker’s Kannada which we can understand?” he said. Yatnal also pointed out that in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, an application is used to translate Kannada to Hindi and vice-versa, so also with other languages. “If we can have a similar one here, it will help us,” he added.

Policy to give solar-powered pumpsets to ryots

The State Government has plans to bring out a policy to give solar-powered pumpsets to farmers with subsidies from the State and Union Governments. This is in the wake of frequent power-cuts in rural areas. Many legislators raised the issue of farmers whose illegal power connections for pumpsets have not been regularised despite payment of fees. Congress MLA TB Jayac-handra favoured giving solar pumpsets to farmers. Shirahatti MLA Chandru Lamani said though 4,500 farmers in his constituency had paid fees, their illegal power connections have not been regu-larised. Energy Minister KJ George said regularisation of illegal power connections of farmers started in 2005. Now, the pres-cribed fee is Rs 23,000. It is difficult to regularise such conne-ctions. George said a solar pumpset costs around Rs 4.5 lakh. “To help farmers, 40% subsidy can be given by the Centre and 30% by the state government, which will amount to Rs 3.5 lakh. For the remaining, we will help farmers to get loans from banks.”

