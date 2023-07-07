Karnataka govt to fill vacant posts in a phased manner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there was a vacancy of over 2.55 lakh posts in various departments and the government will fill them in a phased manner. Replying to a question raised by MLC HS Gopinath, Siddaramaiah said the government had 43 departments for which there was total sanctioned strength of 7,72,025, in which 5,16,105 were filled. “Currently, the vacancy is 2,55,920.

As promised in the manifesto, we will fill these posts in a phased manner. However, the government has outsourced 75,474 posts against the vacant positions,” he added. To another question raised by BJP MLC YA Narayanaswamy about salary revision for government employees, the CM said the 7th Pay Commission, in May, had sought six months time to submit its report and the government will decide on revising the salaries based on the report and the financial condition of the state.

Old Pension Scheme

DyCM DK Shivakumar informed the Council that the government has formed a committee headed by an Additional Chief Secretary to submit a report on bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Replying to a calling attention motion, the DyCM said the government empathises with the employees and even it was mentioned in the party manifesto that New Pension Scheme will be withdrawn.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there was a vacancy of over 2.55 lakh posts in various departments and the government will fill them in a phased manner. Replying to a question raised by MLC HS Gopinath, Siddaramaiah said the government had 43 departments for which there was total sanctioned strength of 7,72,025, in which 5,16,105 were filled. “Currently, the vacancy is 2,55,920. As promised in the manifesto, we will fill these posts in a phased manner. However, the government has outsourced 75,474 posts against the vacant positions,” he added. To another question raised by BJP MLC YA Narayanaswamy about salary revision for government employees, the CM said the 7th Pay Commission, in May, had sought six months time to submit its report and the government will decide on revising the salaries based on the report and the financial condition of the state. Old Pension Schemegoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DyCM DK Shivakumar informed the Council that the government has formed a committee headed by an Additional Chief Secretary to submit a report on bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Replying to a calling attention motion, the DyCM said the government empathises with the employees and even it was mentioned in the party manifesto that New Pension Scheme will be withdrawn.