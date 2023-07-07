Karnataka High Court directs Election Commission to conduct polls to Teachers’ seat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Post the Assembly elections, the Bangalore Teachers’ constituency has no representative in the new Assembly. The Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS) and Karnataka Private Schools Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) had filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court for intervention, and the court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India to conduct elections for the constituency, and sought a reply from the commission for delay in action.

Earlier, Puttanna was an MLC for a period of six years, from 2021 to 2027, and resigned from the post in March 2023 to join the Congress since the post was vacant. Activists have alleged that their voices and issues are going unheard and the government is not concerned with their problems.

This particular constituency has around 8,000 schools under its jurisdiction and more than one lakh teachers. The vacant position for the last three months has “no one to raise their voice in Council”, read the petition. As per law, the Election Commission cannot keep the said post vacant under section 151 A of the Representation of People Act, which says that filling of vacancies should be done within 6 months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy. Voter rights will be affected due to this. Sashi Kumar, KAMS, said, “It’s crucial that elections be conducted as soon as possible. Despite giving so many letters and requesting the Commission, they have not acted in this regard.”

He added that this is one of the biggest MLC constituencies compared to others, as “Teachers from 38 MLA constituencies will be voting for the elections.”Another activist said that issues such as vacancies, posting, salaries, workload and curriculum have no representation in the Assembly.

BENGALURU: Post the Assembly elections, the Bangalore Teachers’ constituency has no representative in the new Assembly. The Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS) and Karnataka Private Schools Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) had filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court for intervention, and the court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India to conduct elections for the constituency, and sought a reply from the commission for delay in action. Earlier, Puttanna was an MLC for a period of six years, from 2021 to 2027, and resigned from the post in March 2023 to join the Congress since the post was vacant. Activists have alleged that their voices and issues are going unheard and the government is not concerned with their problems. This particular constituency has around 8,000 schools under its jurisdiction and more than one lakh teachers. The vacant position for the last three months has “no one to raise their voice in Council”, read the petition. As per law, the Election Commission cannot keep the said post vacant under section 151 A of the Representation of People Act, which says that filling of vacancies should be done within 6 months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy. Voter rights will be affected due to this. Sashi Kumar, KAMS, said, “It’s crucial that elections be conducted as soon as possible. Despite giving so many letters and requesting the Commission, they have not acted in this regard.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added that this is one of the biggest MLC constituencies compared to others, as “Teachers from 38 MLA constituencies will be voting for the elections.”Another activist said that issues such as vacancies, posting, salaries, workload and curriculum have no representation in the Assembly.