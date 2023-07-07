Karnataka to make strong case for tax share

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government will strongly argue its case and submit ‘terms of reference’ to the 16th Finance Commission, to prevail on the Central government to get its rightful share of tax. Siddaramaiah told the Upper House that the 14th Finance Commission had fixed a tax share of 4.71 per cent for Karnataka, which was reduced to 3.65 per cent by the 15th Finance Commission.

“There was a reduction of 1.06 per cent. We had asked for tax devolution of 41 per cent, but got only 31 per cent. In 2021, the 15th Finance Commission recommended Rs 5,495 crore in special grants to the state in its interim report. But Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the grants can’t be given, citing that other states will also demand,” the CM said.

Noting that as Opposition leader he had demanded that the previous BJP government fight to get the money the state is entitled to, Siddaramaiah said there should be no politics in the matter, and parties should be united in getting what the state rightfully deserves. He was replying to a question by Janata Dal (Secular) MLC KA Thippeswamy.

Siddaramaiah said the state had got Rs 33,094 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 34,952 crore in 2022-23 from the Centre, and the amount had reduced, if inflation was taken into consideration. “We are not given any share in cess, surcharge, and other taxes that come under the Central sector. Based on population, more is given to states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, and we are punished even when we show better performance in tax collection,” the CM said. The ‘terms of reference’ for the 16th Finance Commission were being drawn up, and the state will be clear that it needs a bigger share. “We will also raise the issue in the GST Council,” he added.

To a question by MLC TA Saravana, the CM said the state does not have complete information on the tax sent to the Centre. “We do not get to know the tax collected under the central sector, but the state has information on tax collected under central assistance,” Siddaramaiah added. Meanwhile, BJP members raised objections to the CM taking Nirmala Sitharaman’s name as she is not a member of the Council, but the CM quipped that it’s a fact that she is the Union Finance Minister.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government will strongly argue its case and submit ‘terms of reference’ to the 16th Finance Commission, to prevail on the Central government to get its rightful share of tax. Siddaramaiah told the Upper House that the 14th Finance Commission had fixed a tax share of 4.71 per cent for Karnataka, which was reduced to 3.65 per cent by the 15th Finance Commission. “There was a reduction of 1.06 per cent. We had asked for tax devolution of 41 per cent, but got only 31 per cent. In 2021, the 15th Finance Commission recommended Rs 5,495 crore in special grants to the state in its interim report. But Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the grants can’t be given, citing that other states will also demand,” the CM said. Noting that as Opposition leader he had demanded that the previous BJP government fight to get the money the state is entitled to, Siddaramaiah said there should be no politics in the matter, and parties should be united in getting what the state rightfully deserves. He was replying to a question by Janata Dal (Secular) MLC KA Thippeswamy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Siddaramaiah said the state had got Rs 33,094 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 34,952 crore in 2022-23 from the Centre, and the amount had reduced, if inflation was taken into consideration. “We are not given any share in cess, surcharge, and other taxes that come under the Central sector. Based on population, more is given to states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, and we are punished even when we show better performance in tax collection,” the CM said. The ‘terms of reference’ for the 16th Finance Commission were being drawn up, and the state will be clear that it needs a bigger share. “We will also raise the issue in the GST Council,” he added. To a question by MLC TA Saravana, the CM said the state does not have complete information on the tax sent to the Centre. “We do not get to know the tax collected under the central sector, but the state has information on tax collected under central assistance,” Siddaramaiah added. Meanwhile, BJP members raised objections to the CM taking Nirmala Sitharaman’s name as she is not a member of the Council, but the CM quipped that it’s a fact that she is the Union Finance Minister.