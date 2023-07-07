KSRTC driver attempts suicide over transfer, blames minister

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A suicide attempt by a KSRTC driver at Nagamangala in Mandya taluk has led a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP and JDS. HR Jagadish, the driver, blamed Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy for his “untimely” transfer and attempted suicide. BJP and JDS have demanded that the minister resign. Jagadish, who came for work on Wednesday, was given the order transferring him from Nagamangala to Maddur depot.

Refusing to accept the order, Jagadish, a resident of Andenahalli in Nagamangala taluk, alleged that Chaluvarayaswamy was behind his transfer and consumed poison. His colleagues, who saw him drinking poison, shifted him to a hospital. He was then rushed to a super speciality hospital where he is battling for his life.

Jagadish and his family members alleged that he has been transferred for political reasons as his wife Pawana is a member of Kanthapura gram panchayat. She is with JDS. They alleged that local Congress leader Mahadev and others loyal to Chaluvarayaswamy got Jagadish transferred to Maddur. Pawana said that her husband is being targeted by local Congress leaders.

Assistant depot manager Manjunath said a woman passenger had complained against Jagadish for misbehaving with her. When the matter was brought to the notice of minister Chaluvarayaswamy, he directed the officers concerned to transfer the driver. Jagadish’s brother Ravikumar said, “Why haven’t they served any notice or conducted an inquiry before transferring my brother to Maddur?”

Meanwhile, JDS workers staged a protest at Nagamangala against the transfer of Jagadish. They laid siege to the bus depot and burnt tyres seeking Cheluvarayaswamy’s resignation. Depot manager Nagaraj said that the transfer order has been withdrawn and the department will meet Jagadish’s medical expenses. He clarified that the department has not received any complaint of misbehaviour against Jagadish.

Meanwhile, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, who visited the hospital, spoke to Jagadish’s family members. Accusing the Congress government of indulging in vindictive politics, he demanded that Cheluvarayaswamy resign owning moral responsibility.

