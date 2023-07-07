Legislators discuss water crisis, drought in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Legislators cutting across party lines raised the issue of drinking water crisis and drought in parts of Karnataka, in the Assembly on Thursday. They demanded that the State Government declare Karnataka drought-hit.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Afzalpur MLA Allamaprabhu Patil (Congress) said that the Bhima river has dried up. “We normally get 74 mm of rain by this time, but this year we have received only 24 mm. By this time, our farmers would have completed sowing in 8.87 lakh hectares, but so far, they have covered only 25,000 hectares. Farmers are in distress. I demand that the State Government declare drought,” he added.

Aland MLA BR Patil said there is a severe issue of drinking water. JDS MLA Sharan Gouda Kandkur from Yadgir said, “Less rain might lead to farmers ending their life.”Former CM and BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai said that the southwest monsoon this year was delayed by 10 days. “There is a severe shortage of water, especially in districts of North Karnataka,” he said, urging the State Government not to prepare an action plan based on the met department’s forecast. He demanded the government to announce Rs 50 lakh per taluk to cater to drinking water needs.

In his reply, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “There has been good rains in many parts of the state for the last 10 days. Even the weathermen have predicted good rains for the next 10 days. We will wait for one more week and decide on drought-hit taluks,” he said. At present, 193 villages are being supplied with tanker water and 339 with borewell, he said. “Officials have been given directives to ensure that water is supplied within 24 hours if drinking water issue arises,” he added

