Minister Chaluvarayaswamy to KSRTC: Cancel Jagadish’s transfer order

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said that he has directed the KSRTC authorities to cancel the transfer order issued to bus driver-cum-conductor HR Jagadish. Speaking to reporters in Mandya on Thursday, the minister said that whenever there is a change in government, there will be transfers of employees.

“It is a common activity which has happened even in previous governments. But JDS is unnecessarily politicising the issue,” Chaluvarayaswamy, who is the Mandya district in-charge minister, said. The minister said he has directed the KSRTC authorities to cancel the transfer order after Jagadish’s brother-in-law spoke to him over the phone.

“I had directed the authorities to conduct a probe into the allegations levelled against Jagadish and if he is found guilty, he can be transferred. But even before any investigation, Jagadish has taken a hasty decision. So the government cannot be held responsible,” he added.

Reacting to JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s demand for his removal from the Cabinet, Chaluvarayaswamy said that the former CM was unnecessarily politicising the issue. Chaluvarayaswamy said that he has spoken to the driver’s family and has directed the authorities to provide all necessary medical treatment.

MYSURU: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said that he has directed the KSRTC authorities to cancel the transfer order issued to bus driver-cum-conductor HR Jagadish. Speaking to reporters in Mandya on Thursday, the minister said that whenever there is a change in government, there will be transfers of employees. “It is a common activity which has happened even in previous governments. But JDS is unnecessarily politicising the issue,” Chaluvarayaswamy, who is the Mandya district in-charge minister, said. The minister said he has directed the KSRTC authorities to cancel the transfer order after Jagadish’s brother-in-law spoke to him over the phone. “I had directed the authorities to conduct a probe into the allegations levelled against Jagadish and if he is found guilty, he can be transferred. But even before any investigation, Jagadish has taken a hasty decision. So the government cannot be held responsible,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reacting to JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s demand for his removal from the Cabinet, Chaluvarayaswamy said that the former CM was unnecessarily politicising the issue. Chaluvarayaswamy said that he has spoken to the driver’s family and has directed the authorities to provide all necessary medical treatment.