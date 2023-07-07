Nations must put joint efforts in space: Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of State for the Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space Jitendra Singh said as the challenges and concerns of all nations in the space sector are the same, efforts between countries in space must also be the same.

He was speaking at the fourth G20 Space Economy Leaders’ Meeting (SELM) on Thursday. The meeting included prominent leaders from various space agencies who gathered to discuss the formation of an alliance between space-faring nations.

“Space technology has virtually entered every household. Every aspect of human life, whether it is disaster management, disaster prevention, agriculture, health and education, space technology has stepped in one way or another. In the last nine years, India has made a quantum jump in space technology, despite starting relatively late compared to other countries,” he said.

He said with the country opening up the space sector to private players, there are already over 140 startups, with India already having a sound footing in the space sector. He also said due to this, it has showcased the importance of collaboration between all players.

“The recent public-private partnerships have taught us the benefits of an integrated approach in the space sector. This is why there is a need to get together for an extended discussion in this area. Space technology has introduced modern craftsmanship in every sector, construction of railway tracks, smart cities and housing, tele-medicine, agriculture.”

