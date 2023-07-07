Racial attack: Nagaland man suffers skull fracture in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man from Nagaland has undergone multiple surgeries for his fractured skull after he was brutally attacked by a six-member gang. Indiranagar police arrested three members of the gang on Thursday after a complaint was filed on Monday.

The victim, Therchuba Jomir, a resident of Lakshmipura on CMH Road at Halasuru, is an employee of a popular pub at Indiranagar. Jomir was attacked when went to a bar at Binnamangala Junction to buy liquor along with his friends Imliwapong and Tiqwpong around 2 am on June 29.

The gang members, who were near the bar, started teasing Jomir and his friends. It is learnt that Jomir and his friends were also racially abused. When Jomir told them not to trouble him and his friends, the gang members started throwing stones at them. In the attack, Jomir suffered serious head injuries and fell unconscious.

Imliwapong and Tiqwpong, who fled the spot, returned after sometime and shifted Jomir to a nearby private hospital, where he underwent surgeries for his fractured skull.“Jomir has undergone multiple surgeries as there was a fracture in his skull. The doctors treating him informed us that it will take at least seven months for him to recover, Jomir’s girlfriend Rong Senlila, who works at an upscale restaurant in CBD, told TNIE.

“We are from Nagaland. My boyfriend came to Bengaluru 10 years ago. We never faced such a situation in the past. Police have recorded the statements of Jomir and his friends,” she said. Police have registered a case under Section 326 of the IPC. A search is on for the other accused.

