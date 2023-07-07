Rain ravages Dakshina Kannada: Houses damaged, relief centres set up

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Owing to incessant rains and a red alert in the district, the DC has declared holiday for all schools and colleges today. Degree colleges will have online classes for students who are unable to attend classes. The intense downpour washed away a man into a stream at Honnedi in Aletti village in Sullia taluk on Thursday as heavy rain continued in Dakshina Kannada disrupting normal life in some places. The incident happened when the victim Narayan, 45, a labourer, was returning home. Rescue operations have been launched to trace him.

The famous Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari temple at Mulki near Mangaluru was inundated and people were seen offering puja by wading through knee-deep water. The road towards the temple was flooded. Many houses in the temple vicinity also bore the brunt of the floods.

Kumaradhara river near Kukke Subramanya temple is in full spate and the ‘snana ghatta’ (bathing area) of the temple was also submerged. Devotees visiting the temple have been restricted from entering the snana ghatta. The IMD has issued a red alert for Friday.

Meanwhile, the district administration opened four relief centres at Hosabettu school in Mangaluru, Bantwal IB and at government school at Manapady and Kinnigoli CMC Sabha Bhavan at Mulki, where 44 people are sheltered.

In the last 24 hours, two houses were damaged while seven houses were severely damaged. As many as 201 electric poles and 6 transformers were damaged in the last 24 hours.

