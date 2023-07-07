Home States Karnataka

Rain ravages Dakshina Kannada: Houses damaged, relief centres set up

The famous Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari temple at Mulki near Mangaluru was inundated and people were seen offering puja by wading through knee-deep water.

Published: 07th July 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Mulki Bappanadu temple that was flooded | Express

A view of Mulki Bappanadu temple that was flooded | Express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Owing to incessant rains and a red alert in the district, the DC has declared holiday for all schools and colleges today. Degree colleges will have online classes for students who are unable to attend classes. The intense downpour washed away a man into a stream at Honnedi in Aletti village in Sullia taluk on Thursday as heavy rain continued in Dakshina Kannada disrupting normal life in some places. The incident happened when the victim Narayan, 45, a labourer, was returning home. Rescue operations have been launched to trace him.

The famous Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari temple at Mulki near Mangaluru was inundated and people were seen offering puja by wading through knee-deep water. The road towards the temple was flooded. Many houses in the temple vicinity also bore the brunt of the floods.

Kumaradhara river near Kukke Subramanya temple is in full spate and the ‘snana ghatta’ (bathing area) of the temple was also submerged. Devotees visiting the temple have been restricted from entering the snana ghatta. The IMD has issued a red alert for Friday.

Meanwhile, the district administration opened four relief centres at Hosabettu school in Mangaluru, Bantwal IB and at government school at Manapady and Kinnigoli CMC Sabha Bhavan at Mulki, where 44 people are sheltered.

In the last 24 hours, two houses were damaged while seven houses were severely damaged. As many as 201 electric poles and 6 transformers were damaged in the last 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada heavy rain damaged houses Relief centres
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp