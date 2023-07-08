45-year-old woman buried alive in in Dakshina Kannada mudslide 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 45-year-old woman was buried alive when mounds of soil from a mudslide hit her house at Nandavara in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada Friday. The deceased has been identified as Zareena. Her daughter Shafa, 20, was pulled out from the debris by the locals and the police. This is the fourth rain-related death in Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada DC Mullai Muhilan has announced a compensation of Rs 6.20 lakh compensation.

Meanwhile, the body of Narayana, a labourer who was washed away while crossing a footbridge in Sullia, is yet to be traced.

Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada saw a break from torrential rain Friday. In the evening, Mangaluru and some parts of the district witnessed heavy rain.

District Disaster Management Authority said one house has been fully damaged and 12 houses have suffered partial damage in the last 24 hours, with 53 persons evacuated.

TWO WASHED AWAY IN UTTARA KANNADA DIST

Karwar: Two more people died in Uttara Kannada district in rain-related incidents taking the death toll to three. The duo was from Kumta. The incident occurred on Thursday night when Satish Pandurang Naik and Ullas Gavadi were washed away in the floods caused by the heavy rain at Baragi village in Kumta taluk. The duo was working in their agriculture fields.

