Home States Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah uses budget to target Centre, Bommai govt

He blamed the Centre for failing to control the steep increase in the prices of essential commodities and accused it of playing politics and “stealing food” from the poor.

Published: 08th July 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

A supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gets a sheep to Vidhana Soudha ahead of the budget in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

A supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gets a sheep to Vidhana Soudha ahead of the budget in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With Congress hoping to emulate Karnataka’s model of poll strategy and governance in other poll-bound states as well as the Lok Sabha polls early next year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have heavily focused on the guarantee schemes without much burden on people. Siddaramaiah’s record 14th budget also turned out to be a platform to repeatedly target the Centre as well as the previous BJP government in Karnataka. That looked unusual like the cover of the budget book, which had graphics of the five guarantees, which were at the centre of the entire budget exercise.

He blamed the Centre for failing to control the steep increase in the prices of essential commodities and accused it of playing politics and “stealing food” from the poor. The economy of the State deteriorated during the term of the previous government, he said, criticizing it for approving a huge number of projects in major departments with scant regard to the principles of fiscal discipline. 

In the budget, the CM even referred to the “double-engine” government.  Siddaramaiah may be justified in questioning the Centre on the issue of devolution of funds, but repeatedly criticizing the Centre and the previous BJP government was seen as an attempt to use the budget to make a political statement. Normally, in the budget, the government explains its plans and programmes for the financial year. 

The elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Taluk and Zilla Panchayats, and Lok Sabha polls are due in the next few months. The chief minister had to allocate funds for guarantee schemes and ensure that they are implemented effectively as Congress is keen to present the Karnataka model in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Siddaramaiah was keen to send out a message that the government will implement all promises made in the manifesto in the next five years. In budget funds were also allocated for the implementation of 76 promises made in the party manifesto, while the guarantee schemes cover nearly 90 % of people, the CM said after presenting the budget. 

“It is a comprehensive budget that will respond to the problems of our people who have been suffering from the central government’s price hike for eight years. He claimed that the government is progressive that hands over money to the poor, provides jobs, free the state from hunger beside attracting the investment.

While the CM focused heavily on funding the guarantee schemes, the vision for the long-term planning for the state’s development, empowering people, and employment generation did not get the required attention in the budget. Political Analyst Bhaskar Rao MK said it looks like an election budget. The development works may take a hit and the impact will be known after three to four months, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Karnataka BJP Siddaramaiah
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp