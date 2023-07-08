CM Siddaramaiah’s budget gives big push to Ahinda group

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The budget gives a big push for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s favourite AHINDA (an acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) grouping as he announced various schemes for members of these communities.

A subsidised loan was announced for minority students to take up education loan for engineering and medical courses. Rs 5 crore was announced to set up language labs at all Minority Morarji Desai Residential Schools. He also announced skill development training for youth from the minority community. A ten-month residential coaching for IAS/KAS and other competitive exams will be offered to minority candidates at Haj Bhavan. Rs 360 crore will be reserved for the CM’s Special Development programme and minorities colony development programme.

The allocation for Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) for Scheduled Castes and Tribal Sub-Plan has been increased by Rs 4,079 crore as compared to former CM Basavaraj Bommai, who allocated Rs 30,215 crore in February this year. Along with many schemes for students to pursue higher education and also to get trained in skill develpment, Siddaramaiah announced that 100 youngsters from leather-based traditional artisan families will be introduced to new technologies and designs in the industry.

The beneficiaries will be sent for training in other states where there are leading manufacturers of leather. He also proposed to set up old age homes for SC/STs in each district with the collaboration of a central relief committee. For tribals, Siddaramiah announced Rs 50 crore for the comprehensive development of nomadic and semi nomadic -communities, including Kadu Kuruba, Koraga, Iruliga and Soliga. He announced 100 forest product processing units will be established in tribal areas to promote forest products.

The CM announced the re-launch of some of the schemes he announced during 2013-2018. He said the re-launch Arivu scheme offers an education loan up to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh with 2 per cent interest for students belonging to other backward classes pursuing professional courses. He also relaunched scholarships for OBC students in higher education. Rs 10 crore was allocated for OBC students who want to pursue education in foreign universities, he said.

BENGALURU: The budget gives a big push for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s favourite AHINDA (an acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) grouping as he announced various schemes for members of these communities. A subsidised loan was announced for minority students to take up education loan for engineering and medical courses. Rs 5 crore was announced to set up language labs at all Minority Morarji Desai Residential Schools. He also announced skill development training for youth from the minority community. A ten-month residential coaching for IAS/KAS and other competitive exams will be offered to minority candidates at Haj Bhavan. Rs 360 crore will be reserved for the CM’s Special Development programme and minorities colony development programme. The allocation for Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) for Scheduled Castes and Tribal Sub-Plan has been increased by Rs 4,079 crore as compared to former CM Basavaraj Bommai, who allocated Rs 30,215 crore in February this year. Along with many schemes for students to pursue higher education and also to get trained in skill develpment, Siddaramaiah announced that 100 youngsters from leather-based traditional artisan families will be introduced to new technologies and designs in the industry.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The beneficiaries will be sent for training in other states where there are leading manufacturers of leather. He also proposed to set up old age homes for SC/STs in each district with the collaboration of a central relief committee. For tribals, Siddaramiah announced Rs 50 crore for the comprehensive development of nomadic and semi nomadic -communities, including Kadu Kuruba, Koraga, Iruliga and Soliga. He announced 100 forest product processing units will be established in tribal areas to promote forest products. The CM announced the re-launch of some of the schemes he announced during 2013-2018. He said the re-launch Arivu scheme offers an education loan up to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh with 2 per cent interest for students belonging to other backward classes pursuing professional courses. He also relaunched scholarships for OBC students in higher education. Rs 10 crore was allocated for OBC students who want to pursue education in foreign universities, he said.