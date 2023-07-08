Home States Karnataka

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for Anna Bhagya scheme to start from Monday: Karnataka Minister 

Money for the Anna Bhagya scheme would be directly deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries.

Published: 08th July 2023 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Anna Bhagya: Cash transfer starts in Karnataka

Representational image of Congress leaders cooking rice to send a message to the Centre that the Anna Bhagya scheme will be launched as promised, in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Saturday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Anna Bhagya scheme on Monday evening.

The minister also said that in 15 days the entire money would be transferred into the account of the beneficiaries.

"On July 10 at 5 pm, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will start the drive," Muniyappa told reporters in Devanahalli on the city outskirts.

Money for the Anna Bhagya scheme would be directly deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries.

In 15 days, every beneficiary will get the money, the minister explained.

ALSO READ | Anna Bhagya scheme: Beneficiaries to get money from July 

According to him, there are 1.29 crore (BPL) ration card holding families comprising 4.41 crore beneficiaries in the state.

Offering 10 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme was one of the five pre-poll promises of the Congress government. Of the 10 kg rice, five kg was given by the Centre to the BPL families but the Congress wanted to give an additional five kg.

However, due to the non-availability of rice, the state government decided to pay money to each beneficiary every month at the rate of Rs 34 per kg up to five kg.

Muniyappa said the state tried to get the rice but the Centre did not give.

Karnataka also approached Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states but the rates were high.

Accordingly, the state decided to pay money in place of rice till the rice is available, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Anna Bhagya Scheme Direct Benefit Transfer
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp