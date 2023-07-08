Home States Karnataka

From beaches to museums— Karnataka tourism gets a boost

Siddaramaiah promised upgradation and development of 16 museums, including the ones in Kalaburagi, Gadag and Bengaluru.

Published: 08th July 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

The Ananda Mahal building in Vijayapura will be turned into a museum. 

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 14th budget has raised hopes for the tourism sector with several new projects being announced to increase domestic tourism. Besides a master plan, stress has been given on improving the tourism infrastructure and also allowing private partnerships in tourism projects. 

Siddaramaiah said that though Karnataka has the potential to emerge as a global tourist destination as in the tagline ‘One State Many Worlds’, it has not been able to fully utilise its potential. “A master Plan will be prepared to implement Karnataka Tourism Development Vision,” he added. 

The budget has given more emphasis to tourism along the state’s coast. The CM has announced setting up of Coastal Beach Tourism Task Force for tourism development along the three coastal districts. A detailed plan will be drawn to improve beach tourism in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. Mangaluru’s Sasihithlu beach will be developed as an international surfing destination under public private partnership.

The government will also allow private partnerships in establishing Yatri Niwas accommodation sites as popular tourism destinations. Airstrips in Kodagu. Chikkamgaluru and Dharmasthala will boost heli and air tourism in the region. 

The GI-tagged horticulture produces of the state, including coffee and Mysuru mallige jasmine will be popularised under the eco-tourism sector. Siddaramaiah also said that the campus of Karnataka Exhibition Authority in Mysuru will be upgraded on the lines of New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

Siddaramaiah promised upgradation and development of 16 museums, including the ones in Kalaburagi, Gadag and Bengaluru. The Ananda Mahal building in Vijayapura will be turned into a museum. 

The CM said that Mysuru attracts large numbers of tourists, the Karnataka Archaeological Museum and Art Gallery will be established near Chamundi Vihar stadium to exhibit the rich art and cultural heritage of Karnataka. This will include Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology of international standards. Similarly, multimedia sound and light show programmes will be introduced in Vijaya Vittala temple in Hampi, Bidar fort, Bhoganandeeshwara temple near Nandi Hills, Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura, Kittur fort and Badami caves. 

Siddaramaiah said that after the launch of Shakti Scheme in the state the numbers of women tourists are increased at major tourism destinations. “It has been decided to improve the basic infrastructure at these sites,” Siddaramaiah added. 

  •  Coastal Beach Tourism Task Force to develop coastal tourism
  •  16 museums to be developed
  •  Rs 75cr will be provided for development of tourist spots in Kalyana Karnataka
  •  Multimedia sound and light show programmes in Badami caves, Gol Gumbaz, Bhoganandeeshwara temple near Nandi Hills
  •  Mangaluru’s Sasihithlu beach will be international surfing destination
