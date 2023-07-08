Home States Karnataka

Guarantees hog bulk of women’s budget, kids out in the cold

Published: 08th July 2023 08:38 AM

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A major chunk of the budget allocation for women and child welfare will go towards implementing two guarantee schemes, Gruha Lakshmi — financial aid of Rs 2,000 for women and Shakti — free bus travel for women. Experts are disappointed that important issues are being sidelined. 

Child Rights Trust director Nagasimha G Rao said, “We had earlier demanded schemes for protection of children and awareness programmes, however nothing was announced. There is no mention of POCSO awareness for kids or any training for teachers.” Children should get a new department as their issues are neglected in the current structure, he added. 

For 2023-2024, Rs 70,427 crore was granted for women’s schemes, and Rs 51,229 crore for children’s schemes. However, almost half of the allocation for women’s schemes is going for guarantees, with Rs 30,000 crore for Gruha Lakshmi and Rs 4,000 crore for Shakti. 

“Some needs are silently ignored by the government such as as sex education, while cases in schools, hostels and residential schools are on the rise. Menstrual education, quality of sanitary napkins, running water and privacy have not been addressed,” said Vasudev Sharma, former member of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. 

The few entrepreneurship schemes for women include subsidised loans at 4 per cent by Karnataka State Finance Corporation, for the hospitality and tourism sectors, and increasing loan limit from 2 crore to 5 crore. A sum of 2 crore was allocated to support acid attack survivors, and to increase participation of specially-abled individuals and women in sports, 10 crore was earmarked annually. Five traffic and six women police stations will be opened, creating 2,454 new posts to ensure safety and security. 

Another activist pointed out that no announcements were made for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, which were eagerly anticipated. “The overview of the budget looks positive, however, we are not sure of the exact allocation for schemes. There are several grey areas right now, especially for the schemes.”

