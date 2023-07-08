Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: After Rs 3 lakh worth of tomatoes were stolen, farmers keep watchful eye on costly crop 

The farmers are forced to sleep at their farms and take turns guarding the crop ready to be harvested.

Published: 08th July 2023 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tomato, Tomatoes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

BENGALURU: The steep rise in the prices of tomatoes is forcing farmers in Karnataka to guard their crops in their farmlands as robbers are out to steal the costly edible berry.

Tomato prices have crossed Rs 100 and they are even sold for Rs 150 per kilogram.

The farmers are forced to sleep at their farms and take turns guarding the crop ready to be harvested. The reason is that a farmer allegedly lost Rs 3 lakh worth of tomatoes to robbers this month. A farmer belonging to Goni Somanahalli village near Halebeedu town in Hassan has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. The complainant has been identified as Dharani aka Somashekar. The incident was reported on July 6.

Police explained that the thieves have taken away 90 boxes of tomatoes worth Rs 3 lakh. The price of first-quality tomatoes has crossed Rs 150. The tomato was grown on two acres of land.

"I have been growing tomatoes for seven to eight years. I never got a good price for the crop. This year the harvest was good so as well the price. I thought of clearing my loans but the incident had ruined my happiness," Dharani said.

The farmers explain that they are putting up tents on their farmland to monitor the movement of people and vehicles.

They state that they need to be more vigilant in the wee hours.

One box of tomatoes fetches somewhere between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000. The farmers who have reaped a good harvest stand to gain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tomatoes Karnataka farmers robbers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp