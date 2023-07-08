Home States Karnataka

No vision, just cut-and-paste: Opposition slams budget

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai called the budget politically motivated and said that instead of focussing on the future, it was a mere reverse gear budget.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Opposition BJP and JDS slammed the budget presented by Siddaramaiah saying it lacked vision and was a burden on the people of the state. Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said the budget lacked a comprehensive vision. “It would burden the people. The budget says a loan of Rs 85,000 crore will be borrowed... such a loan will only burden the people,” he said, adding that in the three-hour-long budget speech, CM Siddaramaiah only criticised the Centre and the previous BJP government in Karnataka.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai called the budget politically motivated and said that instead of focussing on the future, it was a mere reverse gear budget. “Budget focused on opposing the Union Government and the previous State Government,” he said.

Former DyCM Govind Karjol said, “The government has failed on resource mobilisation right at the start and the budget has increased the tax burden on the people. The budget has done little to avoid wasteful expenditure.They have failed to make a budgetary allocation for unemployment allowance. I give this budget a mere 25 on a scale of 100.’’

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said the budget was  a burden on the middle class. Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy called the budget a ‘cut-and-paste budget’. “It appears that the budget presentation takes pleasure to defame the Modi sarkar at the Centre and  the previous BJP government in the state. It is a mere political statement.’’

He said the Centre and the previous BJP government in the state have been accused of violating financial discipline. “Instead of stressing on this government’s  programmes and policies,  it appears they have used it to defame others,” the JDS leader said. “They have announced projects worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore without setting aside funds. Who will repay the loan of Rs 85,000 crore?” he asked.

