Promised & delivered: CM Siddaramaiah pats own back 

BENGALURU: After presenting the state budget on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the new Congress government in the state has kept its word on the five guarantees by allocating the required funds ensuring that the state does not go bankrupt.

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah hit out at the Opposition for ridiculing the Congress over its five pre-poll guarantees. “When we announced the guarantees, the Opposition parties were critical of it and said it was difficult to mobilise the required funds. PM Narendra Modi said that the state will go bankrupt if the guarantees are implemented. But we had said then that we will implement them and saying now as well that we will. We have now kept our word,” he said.

He cited the allocation of funds to implement the guarantees that became “a burden on the government” as reason for not achieving the revenue surplus, as revenue deficit for 2023-24 is at Rs 12,523 crore, which is one among the three standards to be managed as per the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2002.

“However, we have fulfilled the remaining parameters — Fiscal Deficit (Rs 66,646 crore) at 2.6% that has to be within 3% of GSDP and total outstanding liabilities (Rs 5,71,665 crore) at 22.3% which should be within 25 per cent of the GSDP”, he claimed. He said that in order to mobilise the funds to implement the guarantees, it has been adjusted by increasing the revenue collection target by Rs 13,500 crore besides Rs 8,000 crore as additional borrowing. The remaining will be matched through resources by prioritisation of projects, he said.

On whether some of the existing schemes are likely to be scrapped to divert the funds for the guarantees, Siddaramaiah maintained that he has prioritised and will reveal the details later. He stressed that no tax has been imposed on the poor and middle class and nor on petrol and diesel. “It is a comprehensive budget that will respond to the problems of our people who have been suffering from the Central Government’s price hike for eight years. Due to the stupidity of the previous government, the financial condition of the state has deteriorated,” he said.

He claimed that the government is progressive that hands over money to the poor, provides jobs, free the state from hunger beside attracting investment.

“Equal distribution of wealth among all sections of the society is as important as attracting capital investment and creating more employment for the economic progress of the state. Hence, our government is implementing these guarantee schemes, which are not just the freebies provided to the people but are necessities to distribute the fruits of economic development among the poor and the depressed,” he said.

“During the previous BJP government, the revenue deficit in 2021-22 was Rs 14,699.14 crore and in our government, it is Rs 12,523 crore and fiscal deficit is Rs 66,646 crore. The state’s liability is Rs 5,71,665 crore. The state’s borrowing for 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 85,818 crore,” he compared with the previous budget presented by BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai.

