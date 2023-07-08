Silent on loan waiver, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reintroduces Krishi Bhagya

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While focusing on the five pre-poll guarantees, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also reintroduced his favourite Krishi Bhagya scheme to help farmers and announced a balancing reservoir across the Bhadra river in consultation with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Though Siddaramaiah is known to make big announcements for agriculture and allied sectors, the actual budgetary allocations indicate that his hands are tied because of resource constraints.

The Krishi Bhagya will enable farmers to get Krishi Hondas or farm ponds dug to store running water during the rainy season. This Bhagya, which is to be implemented in convergence with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), has been allocated Rs 100 crore.

The Navodyama programme will be launched with an allocation of `10 crore for value addition to agricultural produce and to encourage innovation in agri marketing. It stresses on branding of produce on the lines of Nandini to enable marketing of farmers’ produce in the state, national and international markets.

The government announced farm loans of up to Rs 20 lakh with 4 percent interest availed from commercial and cooperative banks. It announced a seed capital of up to a maximum 20% of the project cost not exceeding Rs 1 crore to construct godowns, cold storage units and other infrastructure to facilitate the export of agricultural produce. Rs 5 crore will be provided to support FPOs, startups and micro-food processing entrepreneurs through KAPPEC to promote the export of agricultural and horticultural produce. The government has set aside Rs 50 crore to allow farmers to borrow agricultural implements and to establish 300 high-tech harvester hubs in a phased manner.

Balancing reservoir

The government has made a major announcement of constructing a balancing reservoir near Navale in Koppal district to address the problem of reduced water storage at the Tungabhadra dam due to silt accumulation. The government, however, clarified that it will go ahead with the project after consultations with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Siddaramaiah said the Upper Bhadra Project (UBP) with central assistance has not been officially declared a national project so far, though they claimed that theirs was a double-engine government. The Centre announced Rs 5,300 crore in its budget for 2023-24 for the project and action will be taken on priority to implement the UBP by pressing the Centre for speedy release of grants, he added.

The previous BJP government took up 1,274 works at an estimated cost of Rs 25,548 crore when the budget allocation to the water resources department was Rs 20,000 crore and the estimated cost of approved works is five times the allocation, a clear example of a violation of fiscal discipline, he said.

Along with the completion of irrigation schemes with a balance cost of Rs 940 crore, the lift irrigation projects in Kulahalli-Hannooru, Thimmapura, Sasalatti-Shivalingeshwara and Mantooru Mahalakshmi and tank-filling projects at Rs 770 crore to fill 899 tanks in Belagavi and ten more districts will be executed, he said.

The government said it will complete the Yettinahole project expeditiously and supply drinking water to Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru districts.

The detailed project report and environmental clearance proposal for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project has already been submitted to the Centre. Land for compensatory afforestation has been identified and priority will be given to initiating the land acquisition process, the CM said.

The government announced that action will be taken to utilise 130 tmcft of water awarded by the Krishna Tribunal to Upper Krishna Project Phase-3 by speedy implementation of the project.

Acres of benefits

Krishi Bhagya to be relaunched with an outlay of D100 cr

Navodyama to receive D10 cr to encourage innovation in agro industries

D5 crore to promote exports of agriculture and horticulture produce

D50 cr to establish 100 hi-tech harvestor hubs in custom hiring centres to encourage farm mechanisations

Loan facility up to D5 lakh at zero per cent interest for silk reelers

Anugraha scheme to be relaunched

D12 cr ex-gratia to the owners of 5,181 livestock which died due to Lumpy Skin Disease

Interest-free bank loan for fisherwomen to be enhanced from D50,000 to D3 lakh

Irrigation

10 ongoing irrigation projects to be completed at a cost of D940 cr

Govt to expedite implementation of Yettinahole project, Mekedatu project to be prioritised

Phase -2 of KC Valley and HN Valley to be launched at an estimated cost of

D529 cr

