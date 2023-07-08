With 20 per cent duty hike, liquor to get costlier in Karnataka

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With CM Siddaramaiah announcing a hike of 20% in additional excise duty (AED) on Indian Made Liquor (IML) on all 18 slabs of Excise and a 10% hike in AED on beer, from 175% to 185%, the burden of increased duties will be passed on to distilleries & breweries (D&B) and consumers.

The retailers will not be affected by the hike in AED. “The burden will be passed to consumers. People will not stop drinking because of the price hike. They will squeeze their budget to afford a drink. Those going out for fine dining may have a drink at home to avoid splurging. The bigger concern is bootlegging and ‘seconds’ liquor,” sources said.

Alcohol in Karnataka is priced and taxed according to its slab. There are 18 excise slabs, with the cheapest alcohol falling in the first slab and the most expensive IML in the 18th slab. “Of the 18, the second slab alone contributes over 55% to Excise revenue. The present excise duty on the second slab is Rs 245 per bulk litre (BL),” a source said.

No revision of slabs since 2016, says distillery sector

“IT (duty) will now go up to Rs 294 per BL. Effectively, the MRP of 180ml IML in this segment was Rs 70.26. It will now cost Rs 80.02,” according to a source. The last four slabs - 15 to 18 - contribute around 85% to the excise revenue. While raising AED on all slabs, the CM said alcohol prices in Karnataka are lesser than the neighbouring states.

“He (CM) was referring to the lowest - the first two slabs - MRP on which is lowest in Karnataka in comparison to Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala. A pint (180ml) of whiskey in these slabs would still cost Rs 80 after duty revision in comparison to these states where it ranges between Rs 100 and Rs. 120,” the source said. Meanwhile, the D&B sector has reacted strongly to the steep hike in AED. It stated that while subsequent governments have been raising the excise duty and AED, there has been no revision of their slabs since 2016.

According to industry sources, D&B contributes around 90% to the excise revenue. The rest comes from Excise licensees. Hence, of the projected Rs 36,000 crore Excise revenue target for 2023-24, D&B will contribute between Rs 32,000 and Rs 33,000 crore. “It is disappointing that the government has not considered our request for revision of the price of slabs at which we supply IML to Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd.

The last revision was in 2016, and since then, the cost of labour, electricity, ENA (extra neutral alcohol) and other packaging material has almost doubled thereby pushing the distilleries to financial distress. Even the price of excise adhesive labels for bottles has doubled,” president of Karnataka Brewers and Distillers’ Association Arun Kumar Parasa said. He said government revenues have doubled since 2016, from Rs 16,500 crore to targeted Rs 36,000 crore this year.

“We understand the compulsions of the government, but it should also consider our long pending request,” he added. The last revision of AED on IML was in 2020, when the BJP government increased it twice in a row on all 18 slabs of IML, from 17% to 21% and 25% over and above the 6% AED, which was increased with effect from April 1, 2020. In February 2019, the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy doubled the excise and AED on beer (bottle) from 150% to 175%.

BENGALURU: With CM Siddaramaiah announcing a hike of 20% in additional excise duty (AED) on Indian Made Liquor (IML) on all 18 slabs of Excise and a 10% hike in AED on beer, from 175% to 185%, the burden of increased duties will be passed on to distilleries & breweries (D&B) and consumers. The retailers will not be affected by the hike in AED. “The burden will be passed to consumers. People will not stop drinking because of the price hike. They will squeeze their budget to afford a drink. Those going out for fine dining may have a drink at home to avoid splurging. The bigger concern is bootlegging and ‘seconds’ liquor,” sources said. Alcohol in Karnataka is priced and taxed according to its slab. There are 18 excise slabs, with the cheapest alcohol falling in the first slab and the most expensive IML in the 18th slab. “Of the 18, the second slab alone contributes over 55% to Excise revenue. The present excise duty on the second slab is Rs 245 per bulk litre (BL),” a source said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); No revision of slabs since 2016, says distillery sector “IT (duty) will now go up to Rs 294 per BL. Effectively, the MRP of 180ml IML in this segment was Rs 70.26. It will now cost Rs 80.02,” according to a source. The last four slabs - 15 to 18 - contribute around 85% to the excise revenue. While raising AED on all slabs, the CM said alcohol prices in Karnataka are lesser than the neighbouring states. “He (CM) was referring to the lowest - the first two slabs - MRP on which is lowest in Karnataka in comparison to Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala. A pint (180ml) of whiskey in these slabs would still cost Rs 80 after duty revision in comparison to these states where it ranges between Rs 100 and Rs. 120,” the source said. Meanwhile, the D&B sector has reacted strongly to the steep hike in AED. It stated that while subsequent governments have been raising the excise duty and AED, there has been no revision of their slabs since 2016. According to industry sources, D&B contributes around 90% to the excise revenue. The rest comes from Excise licensees. Hence, of the projected Rs 36,000 crore Excise revenue target for 2023-24, D&B will contribute between Rs 32,000 and Rs 33,000 crore. “It is disappointing that the government has not considered our request for revision of the price of slabs at which we supply IML to Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd. The last revision was in 2016, and since then, the cost of labour, electricity, ENA (extra neutral alcohol) and other packaging material has almost doubled thereby pushing the distilleries to financial distress. Even the price of excise adhesive labels for bottles has doubled,” president of Karnataka Brewers and Distillers’ Association Arun Kumar Parasa said. He said government revenues have doubled since 2016, from Rs 16,500 crore to targeted Rs 36,000 crore this year. “We understand the compulsions of the government, but it should also consider our long pending request,” he added. The last revision of AED on IML was in 2020, when the BJP government increased it twice in a row on all 18 slabs of IML, from 17% to 21% and 25% over and above the 6% AED, which was increased with effect from April 1, 2020. In February 2019, the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy doubled the excise and AED on beer (bottle) from 150% to 175%.