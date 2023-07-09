‘21 rain-related deaths in Karnataka’

By Express News Service

KUMTA (UTTARA KANNADA): Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday visited rain-affected areas of Kumta and consoled the family members of two men who had died due to heavy rainfall.

Kumta MLA Dinakar Shetty explained how villagers suffer every year during the monsoon. The minister visited waterlogged areas and the houses of Satish Pandurang Naik and Ullas Gavadi, who were washed away in a stream following heavy rain and consoled the family members and handed over them a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each as compensation.

He also instructed the officials to take every possible step to help the people in distress. Later speaking to reporters, the minister said 21 people have succumbed to rain fury in the state, including six in Mangaluru, four in Udupi and three in Uttara Kannada.

More than 40 cattle have died and many houses have been damaged. “For every house that is damaged, we will give a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh. The government will do everything to help the affected. The district incharge ministers of Mangaluru and Udupi visited the rain-affected areas and took note of the situation,” he said.



