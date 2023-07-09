Home States Karnataka

Because of surplus, Centre’s funds, Siddaramaiah can ensure guarantees: Ex-Karnataka CM Bommai

The Centre invests huge amounts through PM Gati Shakti, PLI and special assistance to states.

Published: 09th July 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents the first state Budget of his government in Assembly, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “Post-Covid, a lot of effort has been put in to bring the finances of the state back on rails. That is why we could present a surplus budget and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could accommodate his guarantee programmes. If there was a deficit, he would have struggled. Though Siddaramaiah presented his 14th budget, his maturity is not seen in this budget.

He has misrepresented facts and blamed the previous government and Centre. The central government has increased GSDP from Rs 18,85,000 to Rs 25 lakh crore. This is the reason he has been able to borrow money keeping the fiscal discipline in mind, said former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, reacting to Siddaramaiah’s budget which was presented on Friday.

While the chief minister criticised the devolution of funds, there are two routes through which the funds are made available. One is the Single Nodal Account and the other is through the centrally sponsored schemes. CM Siddaramaiah has cleverly not discussed it, he said.

The Centre invests huge amounts through PM Gati Shakti, PLI and special assistance to states. Also, funds come for National Highways, Railways and others. “Without the help of the Centre, we could not have achieved this growth rate,” he said.

“The state GSDP has grown 11% year-on-year. Last year, we achieved 100% capital expenditure, which has increased over 72% as of January 2023. This is the highest capital expenditure in the past 10 years. State revenues registered an increase of 17% year-on-year. There is an overall increase in growth in agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors which shows the excellence in finance management. We kept the fiscal deficit below 3%. But Congress has used a wrong comparison. The effect of the pandemic was around for three years and it took just one-and-a-half years for recovery and it is remarkable in the country which the CM has failed to see,” Bommai said.

“The government has lost the vision and is trying to fulfill only the five guarantees, as if only these will bring in growth. Because of this, the development which was fast-paced has taken a hit, while the allocation for education, health, RDPR and water resources has been reduced. The problem of regional imbalance will continue,” he further stated.

