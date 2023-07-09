Elderly woman falls into stream, dies in Karnataka

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi district reported its rain-related seventh death, as a 60-year-old woman identified as Baby Shetty died after falling into a stream in Nadayipalke, Nallur of Karkala taluk on Friday evening. She had gone to a nearby forest in search of her cattle that had gone to graze. It is assumed that she fell into an overflowing stream nearby.

Shimbola waterfalls on the Karnataka-Goa

border near Chorla in Khanapur in full

glory after the pouring rain | Express

Karkala rural police have registered the case under section 174 of CrPC. Udupi district-in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar met the kin of Praveen Acharya who had died after a tree had fallen on him when he was riding his two-wheeler at Belmannu, Karkala taluk on Thursday night.

The minister extended condolences and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as compensation amount.

SOIL SLIPS, TREE FALL AS HEAVY RAIN POUNDS MALNAD REGION

Chikkamagaluru: With heavy rain continuing in the Malnad region, incidents of soil slips, tree fall and submersion of foot bridge have been reported.

A giant jackfruit tree fell on the house of one Naratana at Maduvinakere village near Kooluru in Koppa taluk, resulting in losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

Panchayat and revenue officials assessed the damage. With Bhadra river in spate, footbridge of Kagganalla village in Kalasa taluk was completely submer­ged, cutting off road connectivity to Holalu, Balehole estate, Biluguru, Birgal, Hemmakki and Gabgal villages.

