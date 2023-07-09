Home States Karnataka

Growers across Suntikoppa suffer losses following increased elephant movement

While an Elephant Task Force (ETF) has been established in the district, the growers opined that this has not decreased the conflict. 

Published: 09th July 2023

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Elephant movement across the villages of Suntikoppa has increased invariably in the recent past and has caused fear among the residents. The villagers shared that over three wild elephants are treading across the villages and they demanded respite from the increasing conflict.

“A total of three wild elephants are regularly raiding crops across the estates of Kambibane, 7th Hoskote, Mattikadu and other surrounding areas in Suntikoppa hobli. All three are male elephants that visit the estates during broad daylight and at different times. The growers and farmers are unable to work at the estates or farmlands as they fear being confronted by the wild elephants,” shared A Chengappa, a grower in the area. The elephants are excessively raiding fruit trees across the estates while damaging the coffee crops.

The estate owned by KS Manjunath has been completely damaged following the elephant movement. Meanwhile, the farmers in the area who are due to ready their land for paddy transplant are fearful of being attacked by the elephants. 

“The elephant has not attacked any humans. However, this must not become the reason for the forest department to not fall in action and rehabilitate them,” shared Raju Rai of Suntikoppa. 

While an Elephant Task Force (ETF) has been established in the district, the growers opined that this has not decreased the conflict. 

They shared that the ETF staff are equipped to chase the wild elephants from one estate to another and into the forest, which does not cancel the crop loss suffered by the growers during the mission. 

They demanded a permanent solution and demanded the immediate capture of the three conflict elephants in the area. 

