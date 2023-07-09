Jain seer killed, body parts dumped into borewell in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A Jain seer, who went missing on Wednesday night from his ashram at Hirekudi village in Chikkodi taluk, was found murdered on Saturday.

The body of Acharya Shri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj of Nandi Parwat Ashram was chopped into several pieces and dumped into an open borewell on the outskirts of Katakbhavi village near Raibag. Police have arrested two persons in this connection.

Nandi Maharaj

According to the police, the accused confessed to killing the seer and throwing his body parts into the borewell. The Katakbhavi-Mugalkhod road was closed for traffic for some time to recover the body parts.

SP Sanjeev Patil said a devotee filed a complaint on Friday stating that the seer went missing on Wednesday night.

“We launched an investigation and took two persons, who knew the seer, into custody. The duo confessed to killing the seer at the ashram and throwing his body parts into the borewell. The accused stated that they killed the seer because he started forcing them to return the money they had borrowed from him,” he said.

Seer was given electric shocks, says relative

Pradeep Nandgaon, a relative of the seer, alleged that the seer was tortured, given electric shocks and later his body was cut into pieces. “Shockingly, when the seer went missing, the main accused was with us when we launched a search,” he said.

MLC Prakash Hukkeri, who visited the ashram, said the home minister has promised a thorough investigation into the murder. The seer wanted to start an educational institution by constructing 22 classrooms at Hirekudi. “We will fulfill his dream,” he added.

Meanwhile, Acharya Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj, a Jain seer, said the murder of Hirekudi seer has shocked the community’s seers and their devotees. The government should ensure that the accused get harsh punishments.



