Karnataka budget aims to achieve dream of equal society

By Express News Service

Siddaramaiah, a constitutionalist, deploys constitutional values and approaches in his budgets with mind for the welfare of the marginalised and the poor. His record 14 budgets have not just been about numbers and statistics, but have a vision and philosophy of an egalitarian and inclusive society as enunciated by our Constitution. The dream of an equal society is not just about words but is articulated in all his budgets to achieve targeted goals.

Social sectors, including education, health, housing, social welfare, women, minorities and child development, are typical areas for greater budgetary support as they are complementary to inclusive development.

In the present context of pushing the education sector into the private sector, Siddaramaiah promises, like Dr BR Ambedkar, a place for the key role of socialism in education planning and administration in the state. His priorities and approach are based on the capability-building approach of Dr Amartya Sen by focusing on priority areas of basic infrastructure and capability enhancement, including toilet facilities for girl children in schools. He has the credibility of linking infrastructure creation with livelihood promotion schemes such as MGNREGS. There is something interesting about nation-builders like Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew, who thought like Siddaramaiah a few decades ago.

S Japhet

This is one of the most-inclusive and futuristic budgets that Karnataka has seen in years with a clear focus on investing in innovation as well as mainstreaming communities left behind to help Karnataka build a sustainable leadership position in India’s Innovation Index.

The budget, along with the usual support to higher education institutions, has for the first time acted on the need for additional learning support to first-generation learners especially from minorities and backward communities, a key recommendation from across the academic spectrum. This support along with other incentives will enable these students to explore higher education in India or abroad as well as become entrepreneurs providing employment to their fellow communities.

Meanwhile, supporting students to improve their communication in English with a specific focus on Conversational English will help boost students’ confidence and help them communicate better both at work as well as with peers. Overall a very balanced budget with both bold and practical support to foster Karnataka becoming an inclusive and innovative state of India.

We are a union of states. Every state, every district, every university is unique. Education is in the concurrent list. I strongly welcome a comprehensive Karnataka State Education Policy.

Prof S Japhet, founding Vice-Chancellor, Bengaluru City University, presently visiting professor at National Law School of India University

