Karnataka High Court stays probe into JP Nadda’s speech during state Assembly polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court has stayed the investigations against BJP national president JP Nadda over his speech during the recent assembly polls that allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Nadda had filed a criminal petition seeking cancellation of the case registered against him by Harapanahalli police. The case was heard by a single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna who passed the interim order staying the investigations and adjourned the hearing to July 21.

The case pertains to Nadda’s speech at an election rally at Harappanahalli’s IB Circle in Vijayanagara district on May 7, 2023, where he is alleged to have said that the voters would be deprived of the Central government schemes if BJP lost the polls. He is also alleged to have said that if Congress came to power, many of the BJP-ruled Centre’s projects would be terminated.

The Election Vigilance Division officials had filed a complaint with Harapanahalli police alleging that Nadda’s speech was in violation of the MCC which was in force then.

