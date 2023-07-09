The dynamics behind BJP-JDS bonhomie in Karnataka politics

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

After a bitter fight in the May 10 polls, Karnataka politics is witnessing a newfound bonhomie between the BJP and JDS. They are playing complementary roles to each other to take on the Congress, which came to power with a convincing mandate and hopes to continue its winning streak in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The developments, both within the ongoing State Legislature session and outside, indicate that the first aim of the opposition is to corner the Siddaramaiah government, not allow it to settle down without any hassles and set a narrative that the much-talked-about guarantees are a failure.

This was evident when senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa openly backed JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s “cash for posting” and other corruption allegations against the Siddaramaiah government. Even inside the Assembly, the top leaders from both parties were assisting each other to put the government on the mat.

While the government has rubbished the corruption allegations and Kumaraswamy is yet to substantiate his charges, the JDS leader seems to be more aggressive in his fight against the government. That is working well as the BJP is taking an unusually long time to appoint Leaders of Opposition in the Assembly and Council. Perhaps, this is the first time the assembly session started without a Leader of the Opposition. In contrast, Congress managed to resolve leadership issues and ministry expansion in one stroke without much difficulty and now set its sights firmly on the Lok Sabha polls.

Although it is too early to judge the government’s performance and the Congress’ ability to sustain its winning momentum in Karnataka, they feel they found a formula to defeat BJP. That confidence in the Congress camp is visible. But, the coming together of the Opposition parties — BJP and JDS — indicates that it is not going to be a hassle-free tenure for the government, or the party which is aiming to replicate its assembly victory at the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Congress’ entire gameplan to win 20-plus Lok Sabha seats (of the total 28 in Karnataka) depends on how its government will implement the much-talked-about guarantee schemes announced in the run-up to the assembly polls.

The Opposition seems to be determined to derail the government’s plans to push Congress on the defensive as that is the only way they can have a good chance of thwarting Congress.

The bonhomie between BJP and JDS even fuelled speculation about them joining hands. But that seems unlikely as an open pact may not help both parties and result in minorities solidly backing Congress. But there is also a view that minorities are lock-stock-and-barrel behind the Congress, which they see as a party that can take on the BJP. Despite its best efforts, the JDS failed to woo minorities in the assembly polls.

It is too early to say how BJP and JDS will work together in the face of a formidable Congress. What is clear now is that they will not go for mutual destruction, considering Congress as the common opponent.

The JDS leaders attending the new Parliament building inauguration and its decision to stay away from Opposition leaders’ meeting to discuss strategies to take on BJP in the LS polls are all clear indicators that the regional party’s priority is to fight Congress in Karnataka before thinking of grand plans to take on PM Narendra Modi. For JDS, Congress is a major threat in Old Mysuru, its home turf. Congress’ top leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar come from the same region.

While JDS may be fighting to retain its base in Old Mysuru, the BJP faces a much bigger task of retaining 25 out of 28 LS seats it won in 2019. A lot has changed in state politics since the last LS polls making the BJP’s task all the more difficult. The party seems to be again relying on its Lingayat strongman Yediyurappa to deliver the state. Like in the 2019 LS polls, he is expected to play a major role in coordination with other state leaders.

While implementing the announcements made in the budget will be a challenge for the government over the next few months, the state may also witness a competition between the two opposition parties to take on the government, making its job difficult.

