BDA wins case, to take over 26 guntas in BTM Layout

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a long court battle, BDA has finally won a verdict in its favour, to take over 26 guntas of land in BTM Layout 4th Stage that it had notified for acquisition 33 years ago. The present market value of the property is Rs 32 crore.

BDA Commissioner Kumar Naik said steps to acquire the property, located in Devarachikkanahalli, will be undertaken shortly. An official said the issue dates back to November 1990, when BDA acquired an acre and 12 guntas. However, two separate individuals staked claim to 26 guntas, and took the matter to the High Court, which stalled its acquisition.

One Krishna Reddy filed a writ petition in 2016, and the HC gave a verdict on August 5, 2019. “The court declared the land abandoned, and consequently lapsed. BDA was unable to furnish enough documents,” the official said.

BDA filed a writ appeal in 2021 in the HC against the verdict, and offered documents. On September 9, 2022, the HC dismissed the appeal. Meanwhile, another individual, Huchamma, filed a petition in September 2017 against the acquisition.

The court gave a similar verdict. “In connection with the second case, BDA filed an appeal on November 11, 2019. However, the court said it had delayed filing its appeal by 743 days, and dismissed it,” the official said. BDA relentlessly pursued the matter and recently filed a submission before the High Court, with all documents. The court last week okayed the acquisition.

