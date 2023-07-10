Home States Karnataka

Doctor? Engineer? No, just a fraudster! Class 4 dropout who married over 15 women arrested

KB Mahesh Nayak (35), a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru, targeted women who are divorcees or widows with good financial backgrounds.

Published: 10th July 2023 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

KB Mahesh Nayak (35), a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru has conned and married over 15 women.

KB Mahesh Nayak (35), a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru has conned and married over 15 women.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Kuvempunagar police have arrested a man who had married over 15 women posing as a doctor on matrimonial websites.

Police said KB Mahesh Nayak (35), a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru, had uploaded his profile on matrimonial sites and claimed he was a doctor although police told Indian Express that he had studied only till Class 4.

The IE report also said that four of the woman had children with him. 

He targeted women who are divorcees or widows with good financial backgrounds. The IE report stated that most of the women were embarrassed to come out with their stories as they were financially independent working professionals.

He has been involved in the crime since 2007 and has conned more than 15 women and looted their valuables. He has also rented a house in Mysuru.

One of the victims Hemalatha (45), a software engineer from Bengaluru, registered a complaint of being cheated of Rs 8 lakh worth jewellery and 15 lakh cash.

Based on the complaint, Kuvempunagar police arrested Mahesh and recovered two cars, seven cellphones, Rs 2 lakh in cash, and jewellery from him.

The IE report added that his father had filed an attempt-to-murder case against Mahesh.

(With additional inputs from online desk)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
conman Mysuru man marries 15 women KB Mahesh Nayak
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp