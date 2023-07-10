Doctor? Engineer? No, just a fraudster! Class 4 dropout who married over 15 women arrested

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Kuvempunagar police have arrested a man who had married over 15 women posing as a doctor on matrimonial websites.

Police said KB Mahesh Nayak (35), a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru, had uploaded his profile on matrimonial sites and claimed he was a doctor although police told Indian Express that he had studied only till Class 4.

The IE report also said that four of the woman had children with him.

He targeted women who are divorcees or widows with good financial backgrounds. The IE report stated that most of the women were embarrassed to come out with their stories as they were financially independent working professionals.

He has been involved in the crime since 2007 and has conned more than 15 women and looted their valuables. He has also rented a house in Mysuru.

One of the victims Hemalatha (45), a software engineer from Bengaluru, registered a complaint of being cheated of Rs 8 lakh worth jewellery and 15 lakh cash.

Based on the complaint, Kuvempunagar police arrested Mahesh and recovered two cars, seven cellphones, Rs 2 lakh in cash, and jewellery from him.

The IE report added that his father had filed an attempt-to-murder case against Mahesh.

(With additional inputs from online desk)

