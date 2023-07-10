Final rites of Jain monk performed, silent protest at Chikkodi in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The last rites of Jain monk Acharya Shri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj of Nandi Parvat Ashram, who was brutally murdered on July 6, was performed at Nandi Parvat in Hirekudi, Belagavi district, on Sunday.

Thousands of people from Chikkodi, Belagavi, and Nipani, and from neighbouring Maharashtra were present. The final rites were performed under the guidance of Dharmasena Bhattarak Pattacharya seer of Varur Mutt and Jinasen Bhattarak Pattacharya seer of Nandani Mutt. Bhimagond Ugare, who is the president of Nandi Maharaj Charitable Trust, lit the pyre. Jinasen Bhattarak Pattacharya seer said, “We have lost a great personality. To condemn this brutal act, people will gather in large numbers in Chikkodi at 10 am on Monday and a silent rally will be held. Such incidents should not happen to seers of any community. We will demand the government to give the strictest punishment to the accused.”

Athani MLA Laxman Savadi, who visited Nandi Parvat Ashram, called the murder a shameful act. “The issue will be discussed in the ongoing session. The police are investigating the murder. The accused were arrested within a few hours after the missing persons complaint was registered. It is a big loss to society. All the legislators of Belagavi district condemn the killing. There is no need to politicise the murder,” he said.

MLAs Shashikala Jolle and Ganesh Hukkeri were also present at the funeral. Earlier, the body of the seer was handed over to the members of the Nandi Parvat Ashram after an autopsy at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Science Hospital in Belagavi.

BJP seeks thorough probe into murder

Bengaluru: BJP is expected to raise the issue of the horrifying murder of Jain muni Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj during the legislature session that resumes on Monday. Union minister Pralhad Joshi demanded to hand over the case to the CBI for investi­g­ation. BJP leaders, including party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, said a thorough probe should be conducted.

Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “I condemn the killing of the Jain muni, who was known for non-violence and peace, as an in­hum­ane act.” A protest demanding a high-level investigation will be held inside the Assembly on Monday, he added and said he spoke to Sri Gunadhara Nandi Maharaj of Varur Srikshetra of Hubballi, who is on a hunger strike to condemn the seer’s killing. “I told him I have asked the govt to conduct a high-level investigation,” he added.

BELAGAVI: The last rites of Jain monk Acharya Shri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj of Nandi Parvat Ashram, who was brutally murdered on July 6, was performed at Nandi Parvat in Hirekudi, Belagavi district, on Sunday. Thousands of people from Chikkodi, Belagavi, and Nipani, and from neighbouring Maharashtra were present. The final rites were performed under the guidance of Dharmasena Bhattarak Pattacharya seer of Varur Mutt and Jinasen Bhattarak Pattacharya seer of Nandani Mutt. Bhimagond Ugare, who is the president of Nandi Maharaj Charitable Trust, lit the pyre. Jinasen Bhattarak Pattacharya seer said, “We have lost a great personality. To condemn this brutal act, people will gather in large numbers in Chikkodi at 10 am on Monday and a silent rally will be held. Such incidents should not happen to seers of any community. We will demand the government to give the strictest punishment to the accused.” Athani MLA Laxman Savadi, who visited Nandi Parvat Ashram, called the murder a shameful act. “The issue will be discussed in the ongoing session. The police are investigating the murder. The accused were arrested within a few hours after the missing persons complaint was registered. It is a big loss to society. All the legislators of Belagavi district condemn the killing. There is no need to politicise the murder,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); MLAs Shashikala Jolle and Ganesh Hukkeri were also present at the funeral. Earlier, the body of the seer was handed over to the members of the Nandi Parvat Ashram after an autopsy at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Science Hospital in Belagavi. BJP seeks thorough probe into murder Bengaluru: BJP is expected to raise the issue of the horrifying murder of Jain muni Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj during the legislature session that resumes on Monday. Union minister Pralhad Joshi demanded to hand over the case to the CBI for investi­g­ation. BJP leaders, including party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, said a thorough probe should be conducted. Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “I condemn the killing of the Jain muni, who was known for non-violence and peace, as an in­hum­ane act.” A protest demanding a high-level investigation will be held inside the Assembly on Monday, he added and said he spoke to Sri Gunadhara Nandi Maharaj of Varur Srikshetra of Hubballi, who is on a hunger strike to condemn the seer’s killing. “I told him I have asked the govt to conduct a high-level investigation,” he added.